Good morning Hopkins County. As always, the Hardwick Family hope that you and yours had a blessed week.
I am writing my article this week on the second of July, and as Penny and I drive around the county many of you are on your way to the Lakes and getting all the supplies needed for those family cookouts. Gas prices have started going up for the long weekend and the Holiday.
I do have couple of birthdays that I would like to announce. Brother John Shoulta celebrated his birthday and July 3rd. Jerry Rogers my cousin celebrated his birthday on July 5th. All of us on Our Little Prairie wish these two find gentlemen a very Happy Birthday.
The fine folks at Hope two All are asking for those of you that can to bring salt and pepper and egg cartons. These volunteers do an outstanding job and provide a service that helps so many of our fellow citizens here in Hopkins County. They need our help.
If you have time over the next few days, I would like to ask that you go over to the Regional Blood Bank and donate a pint of blood. It only takes about 30 minutes and your donation does save lives. The blood bank is always short on supplies and as I always say, "It is better to give than to receive."
On July the 15th, at the Senior Citizens Community Center our monthly dinner and program will take place at 11:45am. This one is really going to be special. Our state Represented Melinda Prunty will honor 100-year-old WWII Veteran from Earlington Freddie Wilcox. I have known Freddie for a long time and what an honor it is to have him join us for a meal and fellowship.
We are going to have some special country music. Mine and Penny's great niece, Madison Ramage and Paul Devine will be preforming for us. You will enjoy the entertainment so please plan on attending. The menu will be hamgurgers, bread and drinks will be provided. Please bring a salad, chips or dessert to share with us all.
The devotional will be by my old buddy Brother Leon Smith. Free blood pressure checks will be provided by the Hillside Villa Nursing home and my dear friend and fellow Lion Lanie Brantley is the administrator. For more information contact Spenser Brewer at 270 754 9317 or 270 453 5326.
I would like to thank all of you that have kept me on your prayer list. I am still recovering, and I am doing real good. In four to six weeks I expect to be back to normal. Until next week this is your old buddy Noel Hardwick signing off.
