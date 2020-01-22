Blair is a 6-month-old kitten, and this beautiful girl and her brother, Banjo, have been at HCHS since Aug. 30, and are our longest resident kittens! Life as a kitten in a shelter is sometimes ruff, but Blair is always happy and ready to play! She loves to cuddle and romp around with her kennel-mate, and would do great in a home with kiddos to watch after! Adoption fee is SPONSORED, meaning she is free to adopt to an approved applicant! Adoption fee includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. Shakita is a 5 year old, 50 lb female Pit Bull mix who was surrendered at the end of the summer when her owners could no longer keep her, and is now the longest resident dog at HCHS! Shakita is such a gentle, loving soul and would fit in great in a home with other dogs and kiddos to play with! If you’re looking for a mature, calm, cuddly girl to join your family then Shakita is just the girl for you! Shakita tested positive for heartworms, so be sure to talk with your veterinarian about treatment options and pricing! Heartworms may sound scary, but it shouldn’t keep anyone from adopting this amazing girl! Get in touch with us if you have any questions! Her adoption fee is SPONSORED which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, Rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay, and microchip! Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch)! All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions!
