First, a few comments about the column on John Baylis Earle. I do not title the articles. So, let me clear up a point. I have never questioned our town being named for Mr. Earle, who lived in Madisonville for most or all of his 83 years. His large house was on the corner across from the veterans' monument on North Main until it burned. Later Dr. Trover built his home on that lot. Yet, I have wondered why J.B. Atkinson-- who owned most of the land in E'ton, was responsible for digging and christening our lake for his daughter, and made most decisions for the town as well as deciding what did and didn't get printed in the "Bee"-- didn't name the town for himself.
I have found no information about who chose the name or in what year. I will confess to an error that I seldom made. I misspelled the maiden name of Mr. Earle's wife and the members of her family. John Baylis Earle was married in Hopkins County in 1849 to Sarah Catherine WOOLFOLK. I misspelled the name seven times. It's not as if I didn't know the spelling as I helped "Butch" Oglesby with an article for the next Historical Society booklet in which we included a photo of Spanish-American War veteran Carl E. Woolfolk of E'ton. He was the nephew of Mr. Earle's wife Sarah. Carl was a machinist for #11 St. Bernard's machine shop under Supt. C.P. Tilford and later a machinist for Mike Hanna's Machine Shop in the middle of today's walking trail. Carl's dad John Lewis Woolfolk was the brother of Sarah Woolfolk Earl.
Mr. Earle parents were Sam Baylis and Jane WOODSON Earle. And I had been researching the WOOLFORD family. What can I say? My grandmother Zadie Ann used to ask us when we weren't paying attention if we were "gathering wool." I never knew what that meant. Of course, you know I had to google the expression tonight. According to grammarist.com, the term is from the 1500s and referred to gathering sheep wool which had caught on bushes or fences. In my grandmother's youth it referred to daydreaming or absentmindedness. So, you can choose which "wool gathering" I was doing during last week's research. You may have noted that I gave the year 1857 as the birth of Mr. Earle's great grandfather, also named Baylis Earle. Anyone who proofs or reads the Gone but not Forgotten obits would know that my sister and I need someone else to check our numbers. The grandfather was obviously born in 1734 as he died in 1825.
I revisited the amazing research of Myrna Beck of Tulsa. She had posted the first page of a July 12, 1906 E'ton Bee, which included the obit of Mr. Earle and the photo that any EHS student would instantly recognize since they saw it every day at school. I was puzzled last week when I read the title of the article as "Deplored in Earlington." I was tired and didn't bother to explore what I thought was an odd title. So tonight I googled "deplored" after "gathering wool." My first thought of the definition was "hated" or "disliked." I didn't realize that the word (not used as much in this aspect today) meant "regretted a loss" or "felt grief." The article mentioned he had been in "feeble health" for two years. Other research noted that his four unmarried daughters lived and worked from home, where they cared for their father until his death. Their mother had died several years prior. If you're wondering, they were Presbyterian and were buried at Odd Fellows.
I attended E'ton's Civic Club today with Mary Jane to hear Tonya Bowman speak about the new travel/driver's license we may eventually get if we have the patience to dig up all the authenticating paperwork required for one. Tonya said when these new licenses become available that registration will be handled by the Dept. of Transportation instead of her office. It sounded like a bookkeeper's and applicant's nightmare. Ah! Progress! Country Cupboard's fare for the day was BBQ, baked beans & slaw. Several of us asked "Where's the potato salad?" Alas, there was none, but the cake was delicious.
My mom used to make a similar one in which she poked holes throughout the top and added a super sweet mixture of pet milk, sugar and butter. Super moist! Perhaps Mary Jane or Linda Hudson will bake us one for the Oct. Community Auxiliary luncheon. Those supping at our table were Dr. Dick Dodds, Hugh Wayne Offutt and John Fraser (both classmates of mine), Steve Babb and grandson, and Patrick Walters. Patrick usually tells me what he likes or finds new in the column. But it was Tulsa's Myrna Beck who informed me that I mangled the Woolfolk name. I wrote her that I appreciated her telling me of the error and that I would pass on the correction.
While I'm thinking about that copy of the Bee, I read an article about a neighbor who lived up the street when I was in high school. The article was about a young Miss Annie Ashby, who entertained 21 friends at Lakeside Park with an all day and into the night picnic and fish fry. Mrs. A.O. Sisk fried the "delicious fish." I realized when I read the column that this was the young 28 year old Annie who later married Brick Southward.
When I was a youngster, I often sat in my mom's beauty shop and gathered wool as I watched cars and people on the busy street and sidewalk. Someone usually noted when Ms Annie walked slowly by on the raised sidewalk across the street. She made at least one trip to town each day. She never left the house without her hat, gloves, shoes with a slight heel, and large purse hanging from her elbow. She must have been in 70s at the time. I was amazed at the many various accessories she possessed. Each day she coordinated her clothes with these in various colors. Pale green seemed one of her favorites.
I don't think she ever removed her gloves on her trips to the bank or company store. She said she didn't feel "dressed" without her hat and gloves. Both, in their early years, were clerks at St. Bernard Company Store -- Ms Annie before she married Brick. He worked for many years as cashier for the mines and she as a bookkeeper. They remained active at church and in every civic function as long as they were able. He passed in the 60s and Ms Annie in '77. Their house next to Bob and Eleanor Rich on E. Main was demolished several years ago. I think of the pair, especially of the ever smiling Ms Annie, when I walk to the post office and see that empty lot. I imagined as I read about the young Annie Ashby and her almost two dozen friends on that hot July spending the day and well into the night at the lake boating, giggling and eating Mrs. Sisk's fried fish.
I wondered how many of today or of generations following would notice the tiny article or realize the importance of the Ashby and Southward families to this community. I thought of the many 1800s and early 1900s photos hanging on the walls at Health First Clinic downtown today and wondered if Ms Annie or Brick were one of the smiling young adults in the photos. That's one of the puzzles we may never know as few remain who could would have the answer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.