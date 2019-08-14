Left: The 2019 Hopkins Co. Fair Poultry Show was a great success. With 126 entries, the turnout will rank as one of the top shows in the state. This includes 26 4-H and 34 FFA entries for a total of 60 youth entries. The Grand Champion of the 2019 Hopkins County Fair Poultry Show was a Black Batam Ameraucana exhibited by 12-year-old Isiah Sosh of Calhoun. Right: The Grand Champion of the 2019 Hopkins County Fair Rabbit Show was exhibited by Lane Stinson of Caldwell County.
