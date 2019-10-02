Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the Heart of the West Kentucky coalfield. As always, the Hardwick family hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week.
I want to thank everyone that has called and emailed, and most of all added me to their prayer list. I had some surgery last week, And I am proud to say that I am doing great, Dr. Beale and his team did an outstanding job, and I have started rehab. It will be sometime before I know how successful the surgery was. Again, thanks to all.
One of my family's longtime friends who is like a daughter to us, Dawn Ruby McCord, has been in the hospital for the past several days. She is going through some rough times; she has an infection and pneumonia. I will give you an update next week. Please put her on your prayer list.
Our daughter Rebecca is having some test run, remember her in your prayers and we look forward to a good report. I know this may be hard to believe, however I have reread the United States Constitution, and the Amendments to the Constitution. My high school history teacher Mrs. Helen Ruth Tucker would be proud of me. I have always loved our American history, and if you are wondering, I made good grades in Mrs. Tuckers class. We had some outstanding teachers at South. This is something that I would suggest to every man,women and child to do is read your Constitution and know your rights as an American.
I do have two birthday's to announce, Gail Rogers, celebrated her birthday on the 23rd. I know that Jerry and the two boys will make it a very special day. and Jae Englebright was a year older on the 17th. Congratulation from all of us on the Little Prairie. We wish both of you many more.
Today, which is Sept. 24th, 2019, is my daughter Rebecca Noell's birthday. She is the light of my life. Rebecca, I want you to know just how much I love you and hope that this day is a very special one for you. Happy Birthday Baby Girl.
Things you may not know or maybe forgotten, William H. Taft our 27th President, was born on September 15th, September 17 was Constitution Day and the 23rd is the first day of Autumn, where has this year gone?
I drove by the Prairie Rose Restaurant. It's been vacant for several months. I hope that soon someone will open her back up. That was a meeting place for all the story tellers. The Pastors met once a week, and you could always get a great meal. We miss the Prairie Rose.
I ran into Dude & Judy Fox's grandson Dillon and family, Dillon and his wife have three lovely children, two girls and a baby boy. The boy looks just like Dude. What a fine-looking young man, Dillon has turn out to be. Judy sure is proud of them.
Well that's about all I have for now, I do need you all to email me, what is going on with you and yours. God Bless till next week, Your Ole Buddy, Noel.
