Near-perfect weather greeted those attending this past week's Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair. With daytime highs in the 80s and lows dipping into the 60s at night, crowds were given a break from the normal hot and humid Kentucky heat that hits in July. The annual fair hosted pageants, motocross events, a demolition derby, food booths and numerous rides as part of the may activities for attendees.
