Sandy is a female pit bull mix, weighing around 43 lbs, Sandy gets along with any dogs you put her with, and greets everyone with her signature butt wiggle. If you're looking for a loving, playful, and affectionate girl to call your BFF, then Sandy is just the girl for you. Give Sandy a chance to fill your heart and home, I guarantee you won't be disappointed. Adoption fee is $125 which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. There are no pull fees for approved rescues. Suki is a 3-month-old kitten looking for her home at HCHS. Suki is a super sweet, loving girl and she'd love a home with other cats to play with! Adoption fee is $65. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email at hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
