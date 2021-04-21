If you missed the March installment, have no fear. The next edition of Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee will be held on Saturday, April 24 from 8 to 11 a.m.
David Thorp, co-owner of Thorp’s Autobody and Restoration, coordinates the town’s newest monthly event. His shop is Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee’s chief sponsor.
“Cars and Coffees are put on all over the country — it’s a little bit different from a normal car show or cruise-in,” said Thorp. “It originally was designed for people who wanted to drive their cars to work and they would meet up, drink some coffee, check out everyone’s cars, and head to work. It’s easier for everyone to get together around here on the weekend.”
When you hear the event’s moniker, Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix series — Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — may spring to mind, but that isn’t where Thorp received the inspiration when naming this soiree for automobile aficionados.
“The name is just a simple reminder of the location of the show and the goal of our gathering,” said Thorp.
Plans for the second installation will mirror the inaugural get-together held last month.
“When the cars start to arrive, my team and I will get everyone parked,” Thorp said. “After everyone gets parked, I’ll spend time answering questions and making sure everyone is having a great time while checking out some really cool rides.”
That welcoming begins at the registration table, with — as you can gather from the title — coffee. Donuts are also offered as refreshments.
“I’d say we draw a crowd because we are very inclusive, meaning we want anyone who loves cars, trucks, and motorcycles to come out to our events,” he said. “There’s no judging at our events--we are here to celebrate the lifestyle.”
A visit to the registration table gives you the chance to win prizes of donations by local businesses.
“We do giveaway — just things that our sponsors have given us — places like Carhartt, Autozone, O’Reillys, Advanced Auto Parts, and Gipe Auto Color,” Thorp said.
His team includes wife Jamie, daughter Emma; as well as Pete Adams, John Greenfield and Tommy Rose. Rose’s Power Jam Productions provides the soundtrack you will hear at each gathering.
Cars from all over the tri-state area attended last month.
“I do know that we had cars from Bowling Green, the Evansville-Henderson area, and Paducah,” Thorp said of the 103 vehicles featured in the first showing.
“I hope that anyone who reads this will bring out their ride and make some new friends,” he said. “My goal is to fill every empty spot in town with a car, truck, Jeep, or motorcycle.”
For dates of future shows or for more information, Thorp suggests following the Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee page on Facebook.
