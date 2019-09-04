Above: Sassy is almost 2-years-old and ready to find a furever home to call her own. This sweet girl is so affectionate, and loves attention from whoever will give it to her! If you're looking for a loving, sweet fur-friend then Sassy is just the girl for you! She's already spayed, current on vaccines, microchipped, and ready to complete your household! Adoption fee is SPONSORED which includes rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
Left: Meet Rubble, a 3-year-old, 65-pound English Bulldog mix. Rubble is ready for trouble (well, a furever home actually!) Rubble is a gruff but lovable guy who is always up for a new adventure! Much like his TV counterpart, Rubble is great at fixing things; he'll fill any empty spaces in your home with love, repair your broken heart with kisses, and make every moment better - just by being him! Rubble would love a home with kids to play with and love, and would make a great addition to any home! Anything you need, Rubble will be there on the double! Contact HCHS to see about adoption Rubble today! Adoption fee is $125.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.