Greetings Everyone!
The Hopkins County Relay for Life Committee has added an adult prom as a new fundraising event this year. This event is open to the public for ages 18 and up. The theme is "A Royal Affair." The event will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Madisonville City Park Clubhouse.
This is the adults chance to relive their youth and have fun! Formal attire is not required. All Occasions Formals is offering special discounts, if you want to splurge. A free 4x6 prom photo will be given to those purchasing advance $15 single or $25 couple tickets.
A free boutonniere or corsage will also be given to survivors with their advance purchase, when they mention they are a survivor. If you would like to get involved, the relay committee needs volunteers and teams to participate in fundraising! Please visit the Facebook Page or contact me for info. Save the Date: Friday, September 13 for Relay 2019.
Have you ever thought about doing a pageant? The Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant is the perfect opportunity for you! We are a local, fun pageant that focuses on community service and natural beauty, not dress size or brand names. We are looking for contestants who want to make a difference, do community service projects and participate in area events.
In the Miss & Mister Nebo and AmeriFest US Festival Pageants, the top three in each age group will win a title and advance to the next pageant. We also have overall supreme titles that advance. Our Queens receive Miss America crowns.
This is an official state preliminary that is open to Kentucky residents. We have divisions for all ages, even ladies 65 and up, including Ms., Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman and boys 0-11 years. The pageants will be on Saturday, August 17 at the Nebo Community Center. Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life. If you'd like to join our Nebo Royalty Team, let me know.
This is our 4th year supporting Relay for Life. We will also be recognizing survivors at our event. Please let me know if you can attend. Help us spread the word about our event.
Make it a family affair by entering the Relay for Life Sports Madness Costume Contest. The public is also invited to participate and support their favorite sports teams in a fun Outfit of Choice Costume Contest fundraiser for $15. (Cheerleadering is also a sport.)
Vendor spaces are available at the pageant for direct sale companies to showcase jewelry, makeup, home décor, attire, bows, crafts and more. Opportunities are also available for hair and makeup vendors. Please like and visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info.
Have you heard about the upcoming 2020 Census? The Hopkins County Census Committee wants to make sure you are informed about the importance of this event that takes place every 10 years.
Watch for them at local events. We want to make sure that every person is counted in Hopkins County. The main event takes place in April 2020 with Census Day; however, many activities are already planned to raise awareness about how you can make a difference and impact your community's and schools funding opportunities. If you need a job, there are opportunities available online to apply.
The Nebo Community Center is the new home for Top Notch Wrestling. They will be promoting matches through December at the former Nebo school gym at 100 South Bernard Street. The next event will be Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. bell. Concessions are available. Contact Travis and Bessie Richard for info at 270-584-2044.
The Nebo Fall Festival has added wrestling as a new event for Saturday, September 14 that features Top Notch Wrestling at 7 p.m.
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming will be September 13-14.
Activities start at 6 p.m. on Friday night and continue all day Saturday. Entry forms are now being accepted for food, crafts and direct sales vendors. Please contact Mayor Karen Lantrip if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. We are now taking entries for BBQ Teams to participate in the BBQ Competition.
Jenny Ramage is looking for entertainment on both days. Contact her at 270-584-3364 for info. We also need Nebo and WHS alumni who'd like to plan special homecoming activities. If you have any info about the Time Capsule that was done by the flag pole, please contact us. Watch our Facebook Page for upcoming announcements about sponsors, vendors, activities and events.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels, toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
The City of Nebo is now accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. We are also establishing a Go Fund Me Page for donations. Donations may also be sent to the Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441.
The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
The Nebo Community Center is open to the public to rent for birthday parties, showers, reunions, holiday gatherings and meetings, etc. The facility has a kitchen, meeting room, game room and full size gym. Contact 270-399-1578 for info.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of VBS programs and events.
July 19: Friday Night Live, 6-10 p.m. Concert by Grand Funk Railroad.
July 20: Top Notch Wrestling, 6 p.m. at Nebo Community Center Gym.
July 23-27: Hopkins Co. Fair. Admission $15. Now accepting pageant & vendor entries.
July 26-27: Dawson Springs BBQ.
July 29-31: Rose Creek CP VBS. Contact Pastor, Rebecca Zahrte for info at 270-978-3328.
Aug. 3: Fancy Farm Picnic, Political Speaking 2 p.m. (Watch live on KET)
Aug. 5: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Aug. 7: Hopkins County Schools 1st Day.
Aug. 17: Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant. Now accepting entries & vendors.
Aug. 24: Relay for Life Adult Prom, 6 p.m. at Madisonville City Park Clubhouse.
Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church.
Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 6-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus.
Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Melissa Langley, Sarah Sutton and Tiffany Fugate Powell. Melissa will celebrate on July 11. She is the reigning Modern Woman Ms. Nebo Relay and 2017 Modern MS Nebo. Sarah will turn 7 on July 12. She is the 2016 Tiny Miss Nebo Relay and the 2015 Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo.
Tiffany will celebrate on July 16. She is the mother of 2017 Modern Miss Nebo, Lillian Powell.
Special birthday greetings go to 6th District Magistrate Charlie Beshears on July 13.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: July 10-16
Fri. July 12: Tina Menser; Cindy Orten Watts; Bro. Terry Rhye.
Sat. July 13: Pat Dew.
Sun. July 14: Daphne Morgan; Jesse West.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones: July 10-16
June 22: Monty & Faith Corbett celebrated 29 years!
July 1: Shane & Andrea Browning celebrated 25 years!
July 1: Mark & Jeannine Gleason celebrated 41 years!
July 2: Michael & Tina Seibert celebrated 25 years!
July 3: Chad & Stephanie Rhye celebrated 15 years!
We lost Hilda Gammon and several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
Get Well prayers are needed for James Kelley, Emma Lear, Johnny Menser, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries,awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
