Madisonville Community College has released the Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours at the 100-level or higher.
“We are so proud of these students and their academic accomplishments,” remarked MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley. “These students are working hard to achieve a better life for themselves and their families. We commend their efforts.”
Students include:
Savannah Adams, Jarah Arnold, Makayla Bearden, Colin Berry, Gary Bivins, Heaven Bratcher, Daniel Brothers, Kayleigh Brown, Abigail Burgett, Sydnie Byrum, Brianna Cansler, Rhonda Castleberry, Lauren Clemons, Emily Compton, Michael Coon, Haley Cope, Hannah Corbin, Emily Couchman, Calissa Crook, Makayla Croxton, Alexandra Crutcher, James Cummins, Haylie Cunningham, Kaytlen Dame, Danny Daniels, Makailey Dawson, David Dexter, Bradley Dillman, Aubrey Evitts, Jordan Forker, Brandon Fowler, Mia French, Autumn Fugate, Megan Fuller, Jesus Gallegos Moreno, Barrett Garrigan, Trevor Gillespie, Layla Grimes, Braydon Hale, Kanen Hamby, Jaymi Hammond, Cory Harboldt, Sydney Harper, Jennifer Harris, McKenzie Harvey, Randi Hawkins, Caleb Hickerson, Emilee Higgs, Austin Hoagland, Kiley Hodge, Julia Howerton, Zane Jackson, Cody Jervis, Josh Jones, Brian Jones, Houston Knox, Makayla Koon, Zoie Larkins, Lorali Larkins, Kendra Lear, Collin Lear, Kenneth Lee, Hunter Long, Ashley Madison, Ashley Maerz, Reta Mangum, Ashlee Martin, Destiny Martin, Hannah McKinney, Joseph Mesa, Jackson Miller, Matthew Montgomery, Aaron Montgomery, Averi Moody, Ashley Moore, Derek Morgan, Morgan Morris, Jayshondra Moss, Bradley Nickelson, Laci Norman, Whitney Oakley, Savannah Oates, Hillary Olguin, Jaqueline Olvera, Wade Parker, Sydney Patterson, Danielle Payne, Tayler Payton, Jessica Pendley, Jillena Perry, Hannah Petitt, Kelsea Pleasant, Elizabeth Plisco, Gregory Pratt, Bryce Ramsey, Tonya Rhye, Estefania Rivera, Johnathen Robertson, Shatiki Robinson, Ashton Robinson, Amy Rose, James Rush, Kristen Saint, Cassidy Seymore, Sierra Simms, Alexandria Sisk, September Skeen, Jessica Snyder, Brittany Spriggs, Trevor Stanley, Dekoven Taylor, McKenzie Thomas, Nicholas Thomas, Megan Tirey, Matthew Tirey, Jonathan Tomes, Dylan Tosh, Kathleen Trevathan, Mallie Turnier, Dawn Walker, Austin Watts, Aaron Weatherford, Heather Webb, Kaitlyn Weir, Christie White, Macy Williams, MaKinzy Yates and Nicholas Zachary.
