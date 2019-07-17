Happy July, Dawson Springs. Our town's 71st Annual BBQ Homecoming is scheduled for July 26, which is the fourth Friday this month. The tag line most commonly associated with our yearly BBQ (and featured on event shirts) is "Always the fourth Friday in July." For the latest BBQ news, events, and schedule, you can follow the "71st Annual Dawson Springs Barbecue" on Facebook.
There is a need for game booths at the BBQ street fair from 6-10 p.m. that evening. Any community/church/school group can rent a booth space for just $20. Your group will keep all profits made from your booth at the street fair.
The BBQ planning committee will provide the space (10 ft. wide by 10 ft. deep), however, your organization would be responsible for supplying everything else, including change and prizes. The Dawson Springs Community Center owns equipment for many of the traditionally featured games which would be available for your organization to use at no additional charge that night.
If your group is interested in sponsoring a game booth at the street fair, please contact Kathy Nichols at (270) 836-3959 or klnichols@bellsouth.net
On Saturday morning, July 27, following the annual BBQ, there will be a "Cruise-In On The Square" held downtown from 9:00 to noon. Bring your cars, bikes, and lawn chairs for this free, fun event. There will be drawings for door prizes, as well as T-shirts, a food truck, and homemade ice cream. Let's end this summer with friends, family, food, and fellowship to prove that Dawson Springs is indeed "A Very Special Place."
Until next time, thanks for reading. You may contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your emails, calls, and chats. You may send me an email at KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks http://www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
