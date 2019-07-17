Tyson Foods donates $65K to fire department

Photo by Robin O'Neal/Robards Complex
Tyson Foods donated $65,000 to Robards Community Fire Department A $60,000 grant was awarded by Tyson Foods corporate headquarters in Springdale, ARK., and an additional $5,000 was donated by Tyson Foods Robards KY making the total $65,000. The funds are needed to help the fire department purchase equipment for their newly acquired 105-foot ladder truck to make the ladder truck fully operational and able to be placed in service. Robards district covers 700-plus homes and several businesses including Tyson Foods, Big Rivers as well as the Industrial Park, which is the home of Columbia Sportswear and AMG Aluminum. Chief Denton said before this ladder truck, they would have been unable to reach the tops of the buildings without using internal stairways, which would have delayed rescue or fire suppression efforts. Ron Chapman, Robards Complex Manager, and George Hill, Tyson Foods Area Safety Manager, presented the check to Denton, with Robards Mayor David Sellers, and Henderson Fire Chief, Scott Foreman (in white uniform) presiding. Volunteer Firefighters present were Dustin Goldsberry, Lance Wayne (Robards Assistant Chief), Terry Hailman, Wade Denton, Stephanie Dunkel, Isaac Dixon, Stacy Dunkel, Matt Beck, and Markeitha Denton. Tyson management team in photo are Mark Badertscher, RVI Plant Mgr.; Mary Jane Young, Complex HR Mgr.; Jeff Boyden, Complex Safety Mgr.; David Dickey, Live Production Mgr.; Tish Raney, HR Manager; and Rachel Snyder, Employment Mgr.
