Greetings Anton neighbors near and far.
Congratulations to the Hopkins County Fair Board and all the volunteers for winning The Most Progressive Fair Award at the Kentucky Association of Fair and Horse Shows Convention.
Several families over multiple generations are continually involved in making our county fair a great event so I will not try to list them and accidentally forget someone. If you attend the fair, you know which neighbors you see all the time.
In addition to the fair itself, one of our younger volunteers, Gracie Lee Herring, was awarded a scholarship from the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of January 13 were: Lillian Alvey, Kolbie Hale, Paislee Reasons Emily Phelps, Chyna Mann, Ellie Strader, Andrew Johnson, Brandon Perdue, Dexter Soulkham, Promise Stone, Barxton Putty, Miracle Hollowell, Jackson Griten and Ryder Sandidge.
It is time to order Girl Scout cookies, March is coming soon.
If you have Anton News or special days to share, please call 270-871-3719 or email donna.slaton@gmail.com.
