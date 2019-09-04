By Fallon Fulkerson
Vice President of the FOL
Hello Friends. I am writing to you today to once again talk about our wonderful library (HCMPL).
With the new school year in full swing, I cannot help but mention all that the HCMPL has to offer. Did you know that they provide a quiet study center specifically for you and your child to work on homework? Next to those tables are a whole row of teen computers with internet access and all the resources to complete an assignment. Once you're finished, you can even print your work for as low as twenty-five cents! Last but not least, the HCMPL has all the latest books for every age group. From fictional YA novels to educational read alongs, you will find what you need to make this school year full of literacy and learning.
During the school year it is also important to give our brains a break every now and then.
See free/Page PP2
Free
from the front page
But what is there to do? After paying for all the school supplies, events, and sports, the average family can be left feeling pretty drained. But no worries, the HCMPL has you covered with FREE programming all year long. Teen events and family events will give you and your loved ones a fun evening out without breaking the bank. The first teen night of the school year is this Friday, August 30th at 6pm and promises to be a really fun evening. You can find more information about this event and future events on the HCMPL Facebook page.
While you're on Facebook, consider becoming a member of the Friends of the Library (FOL). The FOL is just as it sounds, and what do friends do for each other? They help out! Some of the events and materials that your child will have access to this year will be sponsored by the FOL. We have big plans this fall and winter season that include entertainment, education, and even support of other great programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. But none of this is possible without YOU. Did you know that for a tax deductable donation as low as $5.00 you can become a member of the FOL? If you would like more information about the FOL and would like to become a member, please contact us through our Facebook page and we will do all we can to help.
Thank you so much for reading and we look forward to seeing you at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library.
