All-State Piano Players

Submitted photo
Eight piano students from the Conservatory of Music have been selected to play in the Kentucky Music Teachers Associations February All-State Piano Ensemble at Bellarmine University in Louisville. Approximately 55 students from across the state will rehearse for two days then perform Classical, Swing, Rock, Gospel and Original compositions on the third day. Pictured are, back row, left to right, Madeline Lowbridge and Camden Clark. Fron row, left to right, includes Chase Brummer, Ella Logsdon and Duncan Eveland. Not pictured are Sam Dodds, Holt Redpath and Rachel Whitmer.
