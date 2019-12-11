Dec. 11
Senior Bingo Lunch
11 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Dec. 13
Phil Madeira Quintet
7:30 p.m.
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Phil Madeira is a Nashville-based musician, artist, songwriter and producer. Phil has been a behind-the-scenes shaker-and-mover as a band member (Emmylou Harris; Her Red Dirt Boys, Buddy Miller, The Phil Keaggy Band) and session musician/songwriter (Alison Krauss, Mat Kearney, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Miller, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, Daniel Amos, Amy Grant, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Civil Wars, Julie Miller, The Band Perry, and many more). These days, Madeira has turned his attention to jazz and music of the soul; the results are awe-inspiring. Join us for a mix of original tunes and seasonal favorites. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
Dec. 13
Rufus & Julia
8 p.m.
Where: The Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Rufus & Julia are taking over the Crowded House stage. Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and great music. Music starts at 8. Call (270) 825-1178 for more details.
Dec. 14
Breakfast with Santa
9 a.m. -- 11 a.m.
Where: Fun4Kidz, 1055 North Main, Madisonville
Fun4Kidz is hosting a breakfast with Santa. You must register and pay at Fun4Kidz prior to the event to reserve your spot. $10.00 per person professional pictures will be available. They are serving eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits, hot cocoa, coffee, juice and milk.
9 a.m. Breakfast
9:30 a.m. Story Time with Santa
10:00 a.m. Pictures with Santa
10:30 a.m. Make and Take Christmas Craft
Call (270) 821-2340 for more information.
Dec. 14
Little Girls' Day Out
10 a.m .-- 2 p.m.
Where: Falcon Creek Boutique, 111 South Main, Madisonville
Falcon Creek Boutique is sponsoring a little girls' day out. Blades Salon and Day Spa technicians will be at the store to paint nails, do hair wraps, and braid hair. Call or message to schedule your appointment at 841-1862. Walk-ins are welcome!
Dec. 14
Christmas at the Fire House
12 NOON -- 4 p.m.
Where: Madisonville Fire Department, 98 East Center, Madisonville
Join the Madisonville Fire Department on Saturday December 14, 2019 for Christmas at the Firehouse. This is a free public event that will feature story time with the firefighter's, a chance for children to make an ornament with the firefighters, along with a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog as well as the big man himself, Santa Claus! Call (270) 824-2148 for more details.
Dec. 14 and 16
Return to Bethlehem
5 p.m. -- 8:30 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church, 246 North Main, Madisonville
Remember the reason for the season as you step back in time to Bethlehem on the evening of Christ's birth. Experience the place, the sounds, the smells and the anticipation of the town's people as they go about the city selling their wares, tending their animals and rearing their families. Admission is free. Large groups are welcome and encouraged to call ahead. 270-821-3611
Dec. 14
Courtney Peveler & Annabel Whitledge
7 p.m.
Where: The .Crowded House, 26 W. Center Street, Madisonville
Courtney & Annabel will be performing live at The Crowded House. Come in for delicious food, good drinks, and great music! Call 270-825-1178 for more details.
Dec. 15
Return to Bethlehem
2 p.m. -- 5 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church, 246 North Main, Madisonville
Remember the reason for the season as you step back in time to Bethlehem on the evening of Christ's birth. Experience the place, the sounds, the smells and the anticipation of the town's people as they go about the city selling their wares, tending their animals and rearing their families. Admission is free. Large groups are welcome and encouraged to call ahead. 270-821-3611
Dec. 20
Shane Amar
8 p.m.
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Shane Amar will be performing live at The Crowded House. Come in for delicious food, good drinks, and great music! Call 270-825-1178 for more details.
Dec. 21
Winter Solstice Hike
3 p.m.
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Rd., Madisonville
The second hike in Mahr Park Arboretum's Winter Hike Series. The "Winter Solstice Hike" will be led by Virginia Call. Observe the shortest day of the year with a short family nature hike followed by something warm to drink and an indoor activity or craft. Meet at the Welcome Center dressed for the weather. Call 270-584-9017 for more information.
