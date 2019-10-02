Christ the King BBQ Festivities 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The MessengerChrist the King parishioner and long-time volunteer Andrea Ramsey chops mutton at the 35th annual Old Fashion BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 21. Brandon Buchanan A large crowd gathered at Christ the King for food and fellowship at the 35th annual Old Fashion BBQ Picnic Saturday, Sept. 21. Brandon Buchanan Father and Daughter, Brian and Adalynn Kirkwood, of Madisonville prepare to launch an arrow at the Old Fashion BBQ picnic at Christ the King Saturday, Sept. 21. Brandon Buchanan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Christ the King parishioner and long-time volunteer Andrea Ramsey chops mutton at the 35th annual Old Fashion BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 21. Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Create Event Upcoming Events Oct 5 Elkton HarvestFest Sat, Oct 5, 2019 Oct 7 Resource and Expungement Expo Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHarrell, Cobb will face felony charges, Hopkins grand jury saysWyatt Whitaker Memorial B-ball CourtFour arrests connected to ongoing drug investigation, police sayAlliance proposes digging under county roadsKaren Faulk WilsonLandon's Hope bringing help, prayers to White PlainsBlue joins Madisonville 'blue' as MCC school resource officerConnie Lee TedderSheriff disputes suit that says military duty caused firingGlenn Reynolds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView Today's Poll Are you registered to vote? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back
