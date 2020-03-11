Good morning, Hopkins County. What a night — hard winds and thunderstorms. However, this is a new day, and it’s a beautiful day in Hopkins County and as always, the Hardwicks hope and pray that you and yours have a had a great week.
Crystal Lee, the wife of Kenny Lee, should be working for the White House. This past Saturday she had a surprise birthday party for Kenny, who by the way is 60 years old. Crystal had been planning this party for several weeks, and made sure that everyone kept the secret. There was a huge crowd that showed up, lots of BBQ and fixings. Two very special people Kenny and Crystal and congratulations Kenny. We wish you many more.
Well those South Hopkins Middle School Dance Cats did it again. They won state. This team has won, in Indian, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The championship was held in Frankfort this past Saturday.
I can’t express the long hours of practice, the dedication to perfection, the commitment to being champions these girls, their coach, parents and grandparents have put into this team of champions. The coach, staff, volunteers and others that helped go the extra mile to be there for this group of outstanding athletes.
This proves if you drive to be the best, maybe you can be. I am so very proud of this team. They represent their team, school, community and county. I want to thank each of them for their commitment to excellence. Well done, South Hopkins Middle School Dance Cats. Kali Adams, your Noel is so proud of you. Just so you know.
Spring will be here on the March 20, and I for one am ready for it. If I could spell his name, I would put it in here. Phil the groundhog, is right on, for 135 years Phil has only missed it a time or two, keep up the great work, Phil.
Penny and I spent most of the day a couple of weeks ago at the Madisonville Community College. This community college right here in Hopkins County is the best bang for your buck.
Your child can get an outstanding education, very inexpensive, compared to the outstanding universities we have in the state. The staff, facilities, the grounds, there just the best. I must admit, I miss my very dear friend, former President Judith Rhodes. Judith and her staff made MCC into a first-class community college. And I can tell you this new president is doing and outstanding job so, when your senior is thinking about college, take a visit to MCC, you may run into my son Nathaniel and few of his classmates as they endeavor to create a brighter future for themselves.
Please stop by the Food Bank & Thrift store here in town at the old city hall building, they need your help, your donations. This is another example of people helping people. It’s our responsibility to help those in need.
It’s been some time since I have discussed starting a Lions Club or branch club, here on our Little Prairie. All service clubs do great projects, and they all make an impact in Hopkins County. My goal is to get more people involved. We need to work with our youth, we need to provide guidance, and leadership. I know the mayor and town council would support this project.
It only takes 20 members. Theymust be 18 years old, and family units are welcome. Making a difference, changing lives.
If you can and are able, go by Regional Baptist Health Blood Bank. Give a pint. Someone’s life may depend on it.
Until next week, your old buddy Noel signing off.
