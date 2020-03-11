Ebony is around 1-year-old and came to HCHS as a stray on Sept. 14, and has been patiently waiting for her furever family to find her. This black beauty is super sweet, but a little shy around new people! When she warms up to you it’s all purrs, and head rubs, and cuddling — believe us when we say this girl is the perfect buddy for lazy couch potato days! She gets along with other cats, and is ready to start the next chapter of her life. Adoption fee is SPONSORED which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. Get ready to fall in love with Bambi — a 5-year-old, 52-pound female pit bull mix and that’s on the hunt for a new furever home to call her own. Whether it’s playing in the yard with her kennel-mate, lounging around on her bed, or getting a belly rub from the staff or volunteers, Bambi is down for just about anything. She’s gentle, kind, and so very smart — we know that a girl like Bambi would make an excellent addition to a home with humans of all ages! Bambi is heartworm negative, current on vaccines, working on potty training, and ready to fill that empty space in your heart and home. If Bambi sounds like the girl for you, contact HCHS today. Adoption fee is SPONSORED and includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (while in our care), spay/neuter, and microchip. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
