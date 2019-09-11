Good morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the West Kentucky Coalfield. As always, the Hardwick Family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week. I drove down to the park this past Sunday, checking on the progress of the improvements being done. The park looks great, clean and neat, just been mowed, and the basketball court floor has been poured, and looks great.
Hopefully, the goals and fences will be added soon. We need some of you younger parents to step up, take advantage of the facilities. We have so many young people that would come and take part. All we need is a hand full of grown ups that will provide the leadership.
Orphan's Friend #523 Masonic Lodge is currently raffling a Henry Lone-Ranger rifle a .308- caliber, to be given away on Dec. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 (now that's a deal.) with the majority of the proceeds being donated to South Hopkins Middle School Family Resource Center. The Masonic Lodge which is located on Main St. in White Plains will be having a multi-family yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a Family Night Dinner at 6 p.m. on the same day. Please support these two outstanding projects. The Lodge as always supported our community.
I do have a couple on anniversaries to announce, Bro. John and Brenda celebrated their anniversary this past week also, Todd and Kim Duvall. Todd wanted me to tell everyone how lucky Kim was to fine him.
The Hope 2 All food bank needs empty egg cartons, salt and pepper. They do a great job. These volunteers need our help. The help so many families. Join me in helping them. What would several families do without this outstanding project? Your help is appreciated and needed.
On Sept. 14 if you don't have a thing to do the Webster County Lions Club which Penny and I are members, is having a fund raiser at Baker Park starting at 3 p.m. in Dixon. We will have a concession stand, inflatables for the kids and at 5 p.m. we have some outstanding entertainment lined up. Ray Ligon and Friends will get the music started and we have some special entertainment from Nashville that will be preforming. I can tell you that this person is one of the up and coming country music singer and you will enjoy. By attending it helps our club complete our mission in helping those that needs some assistance in vision care.
