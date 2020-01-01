Charles and I want to wish everyone a Happy New Year! We hope you have a blessed, joyous and prosperous new year filled with good health, family and friends. Do you have any special new year's traditions? We will be watching the Tournament of Roses Parade today! The floats are always so spectacular with all the beautiful flowers and roses.
Did you make any New Year's Resolutions? The top four resolutions are: weight loss/exercise; financial/credit cards; education/career goals; and changing habits: to quit smoking or drinking less. If you are like most people you will succeed for a few days, then gradually revert back to your old ways. All of these are good resolutions that will improve your life and health. Make your goals simple to be successful. If you fail one day, try again the next day!
Are you interested in getting more involved in your government? Then you have till 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 to file as a candidate for the May 19 Primary. The 2020 races will include President, U.S. Senator, 1st District U.S. Representative, KY State Representative Districts 9, 12 & 15 that file at the Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort; and local races for Madisonville City Council Wards 1-6 will file at the County Clerks Office. Other non-partisan races will file after the Primary to be on the Nov. General Election Ballot.
Hopkins County will honor the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the 38th Annual MLK Celebration at 2 p.m. at the Madisonville Community College Health Campus in the Byrnes Auditorium at 750 Laffoon St. The Keynote Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Kilen K. Gray. The theme is, "Fulfilling the Dream through Faith, Community and Education." The public is invited to attend. Contact Tim Thomas at 270-836-2281 for more info.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a civil rights leader who had a life-long goal of securing democracy, hope, justice and love for everyone. Dr. King was instrumental in ending segregation and the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Today, his dream lives on as individuals pursue equal rights for everyone. His birthday will be celebrated on Monday, January 20. Other celebrations will be held throughout the area.
The Pennyrile Clerks still have a few cookbooks, "Recipes from our Region" available for $10. For more info contact your local city clerks or stop by Madisonville City Hall to get yours from Kim Blue.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with your donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. Your support is needed to complete the job that is estimated to cost over $7,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Jan.1-15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Jan. 1: Hopkins Co. Schools Christmas Break!
Jan. 1: Happy New Year! Tournament of Roses Parade!
Jan. 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Jan. 18: 38th Annual MLK Celebration, 2 p.m., MCC Health Campus, Byrnes Auditorium.
Feb. 2: Super Bowl LIV; Groundhog Day.
Feb. 14: Happy Valentines Day!
Feb. 22: Frozen Miss & Mister Nebo Relay For Life Pageant. Call 270-399-1578 for info.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Abigail Parker, Jenna Rice, Nevaeh
Lindle, Sonja Lear, Octavia Collard and Aydrianna Hunter. Abigail will celebrate on Jan. 1.
She is the 2015 Duchess Teen Miss Nebo. Jenna will turn 19 on Jan. 3. She is the 2016 Teen
Miss Nebo Relay. Nevaeh will turn 10 on Jan. 4. She is the 2017 Petite Miss Nebo Relay.
Sonja will celebrate on Jan. 4. She is the mother of Emma, 2018 Grand Supreme Miss Nebo
Relay. Octavia will turn 2 on Jan. 5. She is the reigning Baby Miss Nebo Relay. Aydrianna
will turn 5 on Jan. 5. She is the 2017 Toddler Miss Nebo Relay and reigning Mini Supreme Wee Miss Kentucky Festival.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Jan. 1-7
Wed. Jan. 1: Happy New Year! Tillie Cole.
Thurs. Jan. 2: Bob Capps.
Sun. Jan. 5: Kim Brashear.
Mon. Jan. 6: Terry Campbell; Ally Offutt; Warren Roberts turns 5!
Tues. Jan. 7: Hope Miller.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Jan. 1-7
Jan. 6: Matt & Amy Sanderson
Get Well prayers are needed for Louise Riggs, Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Jackie Pearce, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
