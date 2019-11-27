Nov. 28
Thanksgiving Day Buffet
11am -- 7pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.
Nov. 29
Live Music by Corey Evitts
8pm -- 11pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Corey Evitts will be playing live music at The Crowded House November 29th from 8:00-11:00pm. Come out for delicious food, good drinks, and great music!
Nov. 30
Open Mic Night
7pm -- 11pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
The Crowded House is hosting an Open Mic Night! Contact 863-221-3120 or message them on Facebook to sign up today.
Dec. 4
Senior Bingo Lunch
11am -- 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Dec. 6
Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers
7pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Jazz vocalist, Jaimee Paul, will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band, and the Madisonville Community College Singers. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
Dec. 6
Olivia Rudeen in Concert
7pm
Where: The Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Olivia Rudeen is taking over the Crowded House stage. Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and great music. Music starts at 7. Call (270) 825-1178 for more details.
Dec. 7
Winter Wonderland
12pm -- 4pm
Where: downtown Madisonville
Join us in downtown Madisonville on Saturday, December 7th for our Winter Wonderland event! We will have Christmas music, free activities, free pictures with Santa, take-home crafts, food and shopping vendors, seasonal treats, a special movie twist, and more! Stay tuned for more details as we let them out! We'd like to say a special thank you to our Community Partners for making this event possible: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Independence Bank, Baptist Health, First United Bank, Ideal Market, Riddle Insurance, Olivia Event Planning, Old National Bank, and Hancock Bank and Trust! We have free vendor spaces for anyone interested in being involved in this family-friendly event! You can email sphaup@madisonvillegov.com to get your application!
Dec. 7
Santa Visits the Park
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
When Santa visits our park he spreads holiday cheer everywhere. Come enjoy the festivities. $2 pictures with Santa in the lodge lobby! Items in our park gift shop will be discounted all day long for the Gift Shop Open House. Join in the fun of making Christmas ornaments at 3:30 for a charge of $5.00 per person.
Dec. 7
First Saturday of the Month Hike
1pm -- 3pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Dawson Springs
The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
Dec. 7
Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade
5pm
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Marching bands, floats, lights ... and Santa! Don't miss the county's largest Christmas parade, sponsored by Madisonville Noon Kiwanis. The theme for the 2019 parade is "Christmas Movies."
Dec. 8
Holly Jolly Christmas Party
4pm -- 6pm
Where: Nortonville Library & Museum, 199 South Main, Nortonville
The Holly Jolly Christmas Party is a fun, family-centered event at the Nortonville Library & Museum on December 8, 2019 @ 4 PM. Admission is free, and this event includes a special story time with Mrs. Claus, Christmas crafts, snacks, hot chocolate, a fun display of Gingerbread Houses (where you can help choose one of the winners), and a holiday open house at the museum. Everyone is welcome to enter the Gingerbread House Contest. Entries must made of edible/food products and must be turned in at the Nortonville Library no later than 2PM on Saturday, December 7th. Judging will occur at the "Holly Jolly Christmas Party." For more rules & details, please or send Miss Amy an email (abowman@nortonvillekygov.us) Tons of festive, holiday fun will be had by all just after the annual Nortonville Christmas Parade so stop by the Nortonville Library & Museum to experience a holly, jolly good time! Call (270) 676-7030 for more information.
Dec. 11
Senior Bingo Lunch
11am -- 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Dec. 13
Phil Madeira Quintet
7:30pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Phil Madeira is a Nashville-based musician, artist, songwriter and producer. Phil has been a behind-the-scenes shaker-and-mover as a band member (Emmylou Harris; Her Red Dirt Boys, Buddy Miller, The Phil Keaggy Band) and session musician/songwriter (Alison Krauss, Mat Kearney, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Miller, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, Daniel Amos, Amy Grant, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Civil Wars, Julie Miller, The Band Perry, and many more). These days, Madeira has turned his attention to jazz and music of the soul; the results are awe-inspiring. Join us for a mix of original tunes and seasonal favorites. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
Dec. 13
Rufus & Julia
8pm
Where: The Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Rufus & Julia are taking over the Crowded House stage. Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and great music. Music starts at 8. Call (270) 825-1178 for more details.
Dec. 14
Breakfast with Santa
9am -- 11apm
Where: Fun4Kidz, 1055 North Main, Madisonville
Fun4Kidz is hosting a breakfast with Santa. You must register and pay at Fun4Kidz prior to the event to reserve your spot. $10.00 per person professional pictures will be available. They are serving eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage,
Biscuits, hot cocoa, coffee, juice and milk.
9 a.m. Breakfast
9:30 a.m. Story Time with Santa
10:00 a.m. Pictures with Santa
10:30 a.m. Make and Take Christmas Craft
Call (270) 821-2340 for more information.
December 14
Little Girls' Day Out
10am -- 2pm
Where: Falcon Creek Boutique, 111 South Main, Madisonville
Falcon Creek Boutique is sponsoring a little girls' day out. Blades Salon and Day Spa technicians will be at the store to paint nails, do hair wraps, and braid hair. Call or message to schedule your appointment at 841-1862. Walk-ins are welcome!
Dec.14
Christmas at the Fire House
12pm -- 4pm
Where: Madisonville Fire Department, 98 East Center, Madisonville
Join the Madisonville Fire Department on Saturday December 14, 2019 for Christmas at the Firehouse. This is a free public event that will feature story time with the firefighter's, a chance for children to make an ornament with the firefighters, along with a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog as well as the big man himself, Santa Claus! Call (270) 824-2148 for more details.
