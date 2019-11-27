Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day Buffet

11am -- 7pm

Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs

Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.

Nov. 29

Live Music by Corey Evitts

8pm -- 11pm

Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville

Corey Evitts will be playing live music at The Crowded House November 29th from 8:00-11:00pm. Come out for delicious food, good drinks, and great music!

Nov. 30

Open Mic Night

7pm -- 11pm

Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville

The Crowded House is hosting an Open Mic Night! Contact 863-221-3120 or message them on Facebook to sign up today.

Dec. 4

Senior Bingo Lunch

11am -- 2pm

Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs

Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421

Dec. 6

Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers

7pm

Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville

Jazz vocalist, Jaimee Paul, will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band, and the Madisonville Community College Singers. For more information, call 270-821-2787.

Dec. 6

Olivia Rudeen in Concert

7pm

Where: The Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville

Olivia Rudeen is taking over the Crowded House stage. Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and great music. Music starts at 7. Call (270) 825-1178 for more details.

Dec. 7

Winter Wonderland

12pm -- 4pm

Where: downtown Madisonville

Join us in downtown Madisonville on Saturday, December 7th for our Winter Wonderland event! We will have Christmas music, free activities, free pictures with Santa, take-home crafts, food and shopping vendors, seasonal treats, a special movie twist, and more! Stay tuned for more details as we let them out! We'd like to say a special thank you to our Community Partners for making this event possible: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Independence Bank, Baptist Health, First United Bank, Ideal Market, Riddle Insurance, Olivia Event Planning, Old National Bank, and Hancock Bank and Trust! We have free vendor spaces for anyone interested in being involved in this family-friendly event! You can email sphaup@madisonvillegov.com to get your application!

Dec. 7

Santa Visits the Park

Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs

When Santa visits our park he spreads holiday cheer everywhere. Come enjoy the festivities. $2 pictures with Santa in the lodge lobby! Items in our park gift shop will be discounted all day long for the Gift Shop Open House. Join in the fun of making Christmas ornaments at 3:30 for a charge of $5.00 per person.

Dec. 7

First Saturday of the Month Hike

1pm -- 3pm

Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, Dawson Springs

The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park naturalist will lead a free hike on the first Saturday of each month. Hikes vary from half-mile to 3-miles, with easy to moderate terrain. Wear proper clothing and bring your own water, snacks, and hiking stick. This hike is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Well-socialized, leashed dogs are welcome on the hike. Hiking sticks are available for purchase in the park's gift shop. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.

Dec. 7

Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

5pm

Where: Downtown Madisonville

Marching bands, floats, lights ... and Santa! Don't miss the county's largest Christmas parade, sponsored by Madisonville Noon Kiwanis. The theme for the 2019 parade is "Christmas Movies."

Dec. 8

Holly Jolly Christmas Party

4pm -- 6pm

Where: Nortonville Library & Museum, 199 South Main, Nortonville

The Holly Jolly Christmas Party is a fun, family-centered event at the Nortonville Library & Museum on December 8, 2019 @ 4 PM. Admission is free, and this event includes a special story time with Mrs. Claus, Christmas crafts, snacks, hot chocolate, a fun display of Gingerbread Houses (where you can help choose one of the winners), and a holiday open house at the museum. Everyone is welcome to enter the Gingerbread House Contest. Entries must made of edible/food products and must be turned in at the Nortonville Library no later than 2PM on Saturday, December 7th. Judging will occur at the "Holly Jolly Christmas Party." For more rules & details, please message the Nortonville Library on Facebook or send Miss Amy an email (abowman@nortonvillekygov.us) Tons of festive, holiday fun will be had by all just after the annual Nortonville Christmas Parade so stop by the Nortonville Library & Museum to experience a holly, jolly good time! Call (270) 676-7030 for more information.

Dec. 11

Senior Bingo Lunch

11am -- 2pm

Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs

Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421

Dec. 13

Phil Madeira Quintet

7:30pm

Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville

Phil Madeira is a Nashville-based musician, artist, songwriter and producer. Phil has been a behind-the-scenes shaker-and-mover as a band member (Emmylou Harris; Her Red Dirt Boys, Buddy Miller, The Phil Keaggy Band) and session musician/songwriter (Alison Krauss, Mat Kearney, Old Crow Medicine Show, Buddy Miller, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, Daniel Amos, Amy Grant, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The Civil Wars, Julie Miller, The Band Perry, and many more). These days, Madeira has turned his attention to jazz and music of the soul; the results are awe-inspiring. Join us for a mix of original tunes and seasonal favorites. For more information, call 270-821-2787.

Dec. 13

Rufus & Julia

8pm

Where: The Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville

Rufus & Julia are taking over the Crowded House stage. Come in for delicious food, craft beer, and great music. Music starts at 8. Call (270) 825-1178 for more details.

Dec. 14

Breakfast with Santa

9am -- 11apm

Where: Fun4Kidz, 1055 North Main, Madisonville

Fun4Kidz is hosting a breakfast with Santa. You must register and pay at Fun4Kidz prior to the event to reserve your spot. $10.00 per person professional pictures will be available. They are serving eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage,

Biscuits, hot cocoa, coffee, juice and milk.

9 a.m. Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Story Time with Santa

10:00 a.m. Pictures with Santa

10:30 a.m. Make and Take Christmas Craft

Call (270) 821-2340 for more information.

December 14

Little Girls' Day Out

10am -- 2pm

Where: Falcon Creek Boutique, 111 South Main, Madisonville

Falcon Creek Boutique is sponsoring a little girls' day out. Blades Salon and Day Spa technicians will be at the store to paint nails, do hair wraps, and braid hair. Call or message to schedule your appointment at 841-1862. Walk-ins are welcome!

Dec.14

Christmas at the Fire House

12pm -- 4pm

Where: Madisonville Fire Department, 98 East Center, Madisonville

Join the Madisonville Fire Department on Saturday December 14, 2019 for Christmas at the Firehouse. This is a free public event that will feature story time with the firefighter's, a chance for children to make an ornament with the firefighters, along with a visit from Sparky the Fire Dog as well as the big man himself, Santa Claus! Call (270) 824-2148 for more details.

