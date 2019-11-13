Good morning, Dawson Springs. Last week, I had the most exciting Election Day since 1996 when I voted for the first time (which coincided with the Clinton/Dole presidential race). I was asked to be an election officer by the Hopkins County Clerk's office.
A week prior to the election, I went over to the clerk's office and met with Jenny Lee Menser, who administered my oath and then trained me on the duties of sheriff for Dawson precinct 39. The precinct sheriff displays all notices around the polling place, has a couple of reports to complete, circulates while the polls are open to monitor the process, and gets in the back of the line at 6 p.m. as the polls close.
I also had a training manual to review the expectations of my appointment during the week leading up to the culminating event. On election eve, I discovered that my friend and high school classmate, Jamie Ford, had also been assigned to Dawson precinct 39 (South Dawson). Since a low voter turn out had been predicted, it was going to be nice to have a pal to chat and visit with when there was no action. (The voter turnout was better than expected and we were
steadily occupied the entire twelve hours.)
When I arrived at the library at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, there had been a change of plans--due to an illness, I was reassigned to the position of clerk of Ilsley precinct 40. I had not been trained for the duties of clerk, and to be honest, I hadn't read that part of the manual either. They paired me with longtime clerk of Dawson precinct 38, Janice Moore, to set up my equipment and for a quick training of the process. I voted in Dawson 38 for several years, when I lived on Walnut Street before we made the move to Union Temple Road. Janice was the precinct's clerk back then, so they placed me with the right person to show me the ropes.
The registration process in Hopkins County had gone digital in May. I was a registered voter in Webster County back in the spring, where they were still using the big registration book. •
As voters would approach the polling place, I would ask for their driver's license. Several different types of identification are accepted, but the driver's license is the most efficient way to vote. Using the tablet, I would scan the back of the driver's license (in most cases), verify their identity on screen, and then the voter would sign using a stylus. I would say that nine out of 10 voters complained about their handwriting when using the stylus, but other than that, I believe the "new" way to sign in was welcomed by all.
The last-minute reassignment to the Ilsley precinct went off without a hitch. Aside from about eleven years, my mom has resided her entire life within its boundaries. Ilsley 40 was my precinct during my residence on Union Temple Road, and so it was like visiting the old neighborhood. When there wasn't a line, it was nice to ctach up with old friends and former neighbors.
Not only was I able to recognize most of the voters in the Ilsley precinct, but I was able to spend the day working alongside some fabulous election officers. Cathy Key was the ballot judge for the precinct, as she has been for many years. She knows her way around the assembly of the equipment, as well as the process for closing the polls. Cathy's husband, Danny, kept us well fed with his homemade potato soup and pecan pie. After we devoured the first pie in record time, Danny went home and baked a second. His catering was quite delicious. Mildred Fox was our sheriff.
She kept us entertained with stories about the three new kittens she recently adopted. Fred Rawley, who is also the Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Dawson Springs, also served as a precinct judge. He is a rule follower, and ensured that everything went by the book. We were always on the same page in Ilsley 40, which made my first experience as an election officer a positive one.
I hope they invite me back for the primaries in May. I had a ball.
Until next time, thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your emails, calls, and chats. You may email me at KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message me at www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
