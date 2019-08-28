Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the West Kentucky Coal Field. As always, the Hardwick clan hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week.
I have fallen way behind on my announcements of birthdays and anniversaries. For the month of August on the 1st Natalee Mackay, on the 5th my old buddy Todd Duvall, on the 13th Daniel Vandiver, Adam Crick was born on the 14th, another dear friend Greg Russell celebrated his birthday on the 17th, on the19th Craig Shoulta and Catherine Foster share that day to celebrate their birthdays, on the 22nd Linda Crick was a year older, on the 23 Stacy Shoulta celebrated her birthday, on the 25th Nick Shoulta celebrated his birthday, and the last one reported to me, Chantay Inglis was a year older in August as well.
I do have one anniversary to announce Amy & Garry Wright, celebrated the marriage on the 25th. On behalf of all the fine folks, and around the county. We wish each of you the very best. May God Bless and keep you.
If you have not purchased your Marty Cook tee shirt, get in touch with Hopkins County Central and get one. Central will never be the same. You may not know that Marty sometimes took on as a fill in for the famous Harlan Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken Founder. But most of all the students loved Marty, yes, he is missed, but will never be forgotten.
Every once in a great while, I get off the beaten path and talk about someone outside our Little Prairie. Everyone from Earlington will remember Bill Fulkerson (I hope I have spelled his name correctly) Bill was a true Southern gentleman. He taught all the different math's at Earlington High School. He was and outstanding educator, he loved teaching, he loved Earlington. Bill for those that knew him, was an outstanding carpenter, one of the best that I have ever been around. It was truly an honor, getting to know Bill, and being able to call him my Friend. What a special man. We don't need to forget individuals like Bill.
Mark your calendars, Sept. 14 at Dixon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Webster County Lions Club will be having a fund raiser. We will have food, inflatables for the kids, games, and in the evening, we will have some outstanding County Music !! Lion Ray Ligon & Friends, Sara Lucas an Marty Brown will highlight the evening. Like all Lions Clubs, every penny raised will go to help those with vision problems. Lions doing what we do. Helping those less fortunate. Plan on coming down and joining the fine folks of Webster County. I will give you and update next week. And by the way, please support the three Lions Clubs in Hopkins County.
Please send me what's going on in your world, remember inquiring minds what to know. Your Old Buddy, Noel.
