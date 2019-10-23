Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. I wore my Cardinals shirt and my Cardinals jacket last week but it did not help St. Louis win a single baseball game. I will watch the series but it will not be as exciting without favorite players to root for.
We wish belated Happy Birthdays to Kelly Howell on Oct. 10 and her neighbor Dave Lander on Oct. 11, Barbara Eichholz on Oct. 13 and to Magistrate Vicki Dickerson Thomison on Oct. 15.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of September 30 were: Mally Day, Baylee Austin, Jax McClain, Reese Stone Landon Austin, Mylie Duvall, Heidi Harris, Jacob Jager, Sam Gamblin, Ruthie Wright, Maleigha Henderson, Samiya Grey, Zoe Barger and Damian Ford.
JSES CHAMPS for the week of Oct. 14 were: Josie Baker Zack Tucker, stories Thomasson, Amber Gamblin, Abigail Heard, Ellie Strader, Izzy Elliott, Jacob Jager, Jaxon Hartford, Morgan Ramage, Lucy Herring, JaCobi Nichols Greyson Reynolds and Kylie Laffoon.
Halloween will be on Thursday, Oct. 31, and the Anton Volunteer Fire Department will hold their Trunk or Treat event the evening of Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 we go back to Standard time.
If you have Anton News or special days to share, please call or email Donna F. Slaton at 270-871-3719 or donna.slaton@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.