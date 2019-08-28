Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. We are moving right along thru 2019. September will be here in just days.
Jesse Stuart CHAMPS for the week of Aug 19 were: Charlee Wyatt, Allie Johnson, Ellie Hofmann Anesia Wiles, Gauage Day, Leila Austin Chloe Dawson, Kaci Bowles, Abby Bearden, Nova Emerson Chloe Baker, Alexis Tichenor, Taylor Nelson, Maddie Buchanan.
Anton Volunteer Fire Department is planning once again to assist during the 9/11 Heroes Run which will be Sept. 7 at 8 pm in downtown Madisonville. The 9/11 Heroes Run still has space for runners and walkers so sign up soon to be sure of a race T-shirt.
Before the big event AVFD is encouraging members of the community and county wide citizens to support your local fire departments with donations of bottled water. Donate at your local fire department. If it is more convenient you may donate cases of bottled water at 751 E Center at the Center Street Wheel and Tire Service any time during September and the donations will be shared with departments throughout the county.
Please don't forget the Anton fall festival on Sept. 28.
And if you have Anton news or special days to report, please email, text or call Donna Slaton, 270-871-3719 or Donna.Slaton@gmail.com.
