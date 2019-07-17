Earlington's Health First Community Health Center now has a pediatrician. Dr. Kumar is a graduate of Grenada's St. George's Univ (W. Indies). For the past 12 years he practiced at Ft. Campbell, Bell Clinic and the Cabell-Platt Med Center.
In 2008, '14 and '18 he was awarded America's Top Pediatrician by the Consumer's Research Council of America. Among the services he will offer at Earlington's Clinic are sick-child, well-child check-up, vaccinations, school physicals, sports physicals, and ADHD issues. I'm told that for Dr. Kumar that both walk-ins and same day appointments are available.
He is accepting new patients ages birth to 19 years of age. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Kumar, you can call Health First at 270-905-4084 or walk-in and see if he has a vacancy. So, that's the good news for us. The sadder news is that we are losing our home-town lass, Ashley Strader. Ashley is known as one of the best diagnostic medical personnel in the county (or maybe other counties). I couldn't say enough great praises about her -- her ever-present smile, her sincere concern, her expertise. We will miss her, but we wish her well (not a pun).
I hear we will, in the next few months, have other offices filled. I saw her for my final appointment today and got my farewell hug. I also got my first bitter taste of "checking in" via one of the several laptops at the check-in desk. Paperwork and questions we would normally complete on paper or by a clerk is now done at one of the "check-in computers," a task which takes much longer than I care to give to a computer. I understand this is our view of future check-ins at clinics. Alas! I feel it is difficult for us elderly patients to adapt to clerks who don't ask "How's it going?" "How's your grandson (mom, dad)?" "See, you guys. Hope you feel better." Oh yeah, I think that bus has passed us by.
I suppose most won't even understand the importance of a bus in bygone days. We didn't always use a car when we made trips to see family out of the county. We caught a bus up by Robinson's Service Station on the corner of S. RR and Farren. That was our "bus stop." One of my favorite excursions in the late 40s was a 2-day trip with my Grandmother Zadie Ann to see her cousin in Powderly in Muhlenberg County.
I think it was a half day trip just getting there. We packed a (maybe 15"x6") tan thick cardboard suitcase (I use the term loosely) that Sears-Roebuck must have sold as every individual had one. The bus dropped us off at a gravel road near Powderly. My grandmother carried the little suitcase and hopped off the bus. "Come on, child. Don't tarry."
I was small and hesitated at the high stairs. I had to hold tight to the metal rail at the right side of the tall steps. I jumped off the last step into a puddle of dust. I suppose I thought my grandmother was old as she had long gray hair she always did up in a bun held by large brown plastic hair pins.
She wore handmade coarse cotton slips and dresses she "whipped up" by laying an old dress on newspaper and cutting herself a pattern. Then she placed the newspaper pattern atop her feed sack material and cut around the pattern. I don't think I ever saw her put in a straight pin to hold the two together.
I guess she made the dress so loose and baggy it didn't matter a lot if was a little out of whack. She, like my mother, put together the seams with simply a needle and thread to sew the material with tiny stitches up and down two or three times. My mom made stitches so small it was difficult to find where the needle went in and came out. Sadly, my mom didn't have time to teach us girls the art she had perfected, but my grandmother kept us kids (no matter the age) busy in the summer evenings "tying" woolen quilt squares with yarn. One person cut the yarn pieces of equal length.
Another threaded the yarn into large needle eyes, and another stuck the needle through the center of the itchy blocks and brought it back to the top, pulled off the needle and tied the yarn in a double knot. I remember four or five of us in a room set up for quilting working with scraps of wool put together of my grandfather's work shirts.
The temperature was usually in the 90s, and the hems of our dresses were usually wet from us continuously wiping sweat from our foreheads to keep our eyes from burning. Yet, it was impossible to keep dry even with the huge, heavy oscillating fan on which the face guard had merely five or six thin pieces of metal for protection from the heavy blades. I suppose in those days we didn't need more because we knew what would happen if we got too close. "Keep away from the front of the fan, Child. You don't want your fingers cut off." The only time we felt a breeze was a split second when it moved around to our space. "Ahh!" And then it was gone.
But I deviate from the bus trip. My grandmother couldn't have been more than in her 40s although I figured her to be close to 100. She was spry and difficult to keep up with even with her carrying our luggage (We carried one change of clothes each). Most of the road was dirt or most descriptive would be heavy layers of dust.
A bit of gravel was sprinkled here and there which made it tricky to maneuver and keep from turning an ankle. The sun burned my English skin, but my grandmother never complained as she had dark, wrinkled skin on her face and arms from spending long hours in the outdoors. She preferred working in the field to housework or cooking. The cousin's house was the first we came to along the road. She was waiting by the hedges in a flowered dress covered with a white bibbed apron around her neck and tied with a large bow.
She rubbed her palms together to rid them of the white flour and then brushed them on the sides of her apron. I was hot and tired but was told "no time to rest yet" as there was work to do -- supper to fix, water to get from the well to drink and more to wash up in. The drinking water was a metal bucket with one gourd.
The washing-up water was another metal bucket on the lean-to porch. You poured water on your hands and used some to splash on your face to dilute the sticky perspiration. Supper was vegetables we chose from the garden and prepared in the hot kitchen. The bathroom was an outhouse a short walk toward the back of the property. I tried to hold off going as long as I could as it was filled with "good" spiders that kept down insects. I've never met a "good" spider to this day.
I was so tired by the time the sun fell behind the trees at the back that I barely remember tumbling into the thick feather bed. And the next morning, I braced myself for a visit to the good spiders' home being careful not to disturb the webs. Breakfast was important to farmers and was a feast with lots of choices.
We had to be on our way soon after and the women cousins talked fast to catch each other up on who was where and what was happening and who was ailing or passed on to the great beyond. We had donned our second days' clothing and our soiled ones nestled in the brown cardboard. Soon we were on our way to catch the bus along the highway. The trip out didn't seem nearly as long because I knew we were going home.
But I was proud that my grandmother chose me for this, my first outing and bus ride. The inside of the bus seemed hotter than the outside but each of the windows were open and the warm breeze that pushed back my wet hair felt cool. I smiled and kept my head turned to the window. I was blessed. I was the chosen one today -- a bus ride, new cousins, a trip to a new county. In my family, chosen ones were usually male children. That day, it was me.
