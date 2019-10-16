Good morning Hopkins County, what a beautiful day it is here in the heart of the west Kentucky coalfields. As always, the Hardwick family hopes and prays that you and yours have had a great week since my last article.
Every year at this time, I have a special piece for my article. I always tell you about October 13th, and why it's so special to me. first my longtime friend and fellow Lion, Carl Foster, is celebrating his birthday. I know his lovely wife Pat and one of his sons, David, will make it special.
The Foster family is like family to me. I love them all. My late Aunt Pasty Ford's birthday was October 13th, what a special lady she was. A great human being, a wonderful wife & mother. I think about her all the time, I know Scotty & Julie her two kids, will have a tough time that day.
So, will all of those that knew her. The Lord got a good one with her. My great nephew Will Hunter, Darrin's son, what a special young man Will is. He can name you every NASCAR driver, their car number, who owns the team, and anything else you want to know. I love Will, however he is a alittle misguided on Basketball. Will and his Dad are Duke Fans. Can you believe that? Duke fans. Well I still love him.
Seventy years ago, I believe on a Friday, Wanda and Widge Hardwick had their Son, you got it!! Me. My Grandmother Corine Fox said I would be lucky to live to be 20 years old. There were a few times (maybe more) she was almost right. My mother said the Lord must have a plan for me. Maybe he will show me right away. I am getting old.
I appreciate you allowing me to talk about old friends and family. Birthday shouldn't be forgotten. If you have an old friend, or family member you haven't talk to are seen in some time. Pick up the phone and call them, write a letter, send an email. It will mean a lot.
Mark your calendars, the monthly Senior Citizens Community Dinner. When October 21st, what time, 11:45 AM, There will be a mule drawn wagon ride provided by Tommy and Judy Gunn, also my old buddy Mike Gunn will be entertaining you with some great Country Music. The menu will be Chili/Hotdogs, drinks and bread will be provided. We do ask that you bring some chips, a salad & dessert. There will be free blood pressure checks, hosted by Hillside Villa Nursing Home. My friend and fellow Lion Lainie Brinkley will be doing the checks. You are in good hands with Lainie. for more information please contact Spencer are Linda Brewer, 270-754-9317 or 270-543-5326. Please plan on attending you will enjoy and meet a lot of outstanding people.
For all you hunters, please email me your hunting experience. I know its Turkey and deer season. And I do know that there are some Boone & Crockett deer in these parts. Drop me off a tenderloin if you want too.
Don't forget those of you who can, drop by the Blood Bank, and make a donation, it's a great thing to do.
I am not sure who to thank, the flags with all the Veterans hanging all over Madisonville, what a Great Ideal. How did My Old Friend Parvin Gibbs, get his flag on the Court House Square? Just joking, Parvin. If anyone deserved it, you do. Thanks to all you Veterans, Freedom isn't Free. By the way do you know that Hopkins County has two Generals, General Richard Frymire, and General Charlie Skaggs? If I missed one let me know.
Until next week, your old buddy, Noel. Let me know what is going on in your world.
