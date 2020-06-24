The Dawson Springs Family Resource Youth Services Center was the recipient of a $400 donation made by longtime banking professionals Paul Hooks, Christy Sisk, Nancy Shelton and Amie Thomas.
The former employees of Fifth Third Bank, which operated for many years in Dawson Springs, made the donation through the United Way of the Coalfield Workplace Campaign.
Donations such as these provide means for the center to continue to offer students innovative and valuable services and programs throughout the year.
The school expressed it thanks for the generosity and support given to the FRYSC program, and for always making the students a priority.
