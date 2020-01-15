The 38th Annual MLK Celebration will be Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at Byrnes Auditorium on the MCC Health Campus. The Keynote Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Kilen K. Gray. Special musical guests will be the Ladies of Praise Mass Choir from Evansville; Awesome Praise from Hopkinsville; and the choruses from MNHHS and HCCHS. The theme is, "Fulfilling the Dream through Faith, Community and Education." The public is invited to attend. Contact Tim Thomas at 270-836-2281 for more info.
The year is kicking off with exciting news from our church communities and you're invited to join them at services and participate in their programs! Please share your upcoming events!
News from Nebo Christian Church:
The church is promoting their Backpack Program to support 80 Hopkins County kids with their meals when they are out of school and on weekends. They are accepting cash donations and non-perishable food items to give each child 4 meals, 2 breakfasts and 6 snacks. For more info or to donate, contact Jennifer Donaldson at 270-635-1236 or by mail at 2900 Balls Hill Rd, Nebo, KY 42441.
Happenings at Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church:
The church is accepting $10 donations for their Be Kind Signs. Visit the church Facebook Page to see the signs, request a sign or stop by the Nebo Service Center. You can also call Sister Becky at 270-978-3328 for info or to order signs. Proceeds will benefit outreach community projects. Let's put kindness to work in our communities.
The CP Youth Group is having a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. The public is invited. Donations will be accepted for the meal to support the youth group projects. Contact Sister Becky for info or to reserve your dinners at 270-978-3328.
Updates from Nebo Baptist Church:
The church has several special events planned to celebrate their 150th Anniversary! They are recognizing 150 acts of kindness and service in January on their bulletin board. What can you share? The Children's Ministry has new programs starting on Feb. 2. Parents and their children ages 2 through 3rd grade are invited to attend their Open House on Sunday morning, Jan. 26 from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. to see the new classrooms and meet the teachers. For more info contact the church at 270-249-3755 or visit their Facebook Page.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.