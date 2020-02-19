The Hopkins County Chapter of the AARP is getting a wonderful start 2020 with President Don Rickard and its membership drive. The February program honored Black History with information on the background of the A.M.E. Zion Temple and its contribution to education by the Rev. Deborah Slaton.
Dues for the chapter are only $6 a year. A few benefits are discount group tickets to programs at Glema Center, group trips to nearby towns and meeting new friends. Members are asked to bring canned goods next month for the Food Bank. Other officers are Sue Jones, Vice-president; secretary, Barbara Frederick; & treasurer Patsy Rickard. You can read more about the group at hopkinscountyAARPchapter#3391.com.
Next month, those interested in bingo and buffets will carpool to Pennyrile Park on Wednesday, March 11. The Chapter meets at 1 p.m. on each Monday at the Country Cupboard Restaurant on 581 McCoy Ave. You can come early and eat in the meeting room with new and old friends.
A few programs and activities lined up are Muhlenberg County’s Bill Monroe Museum, Henderson’s Handy Blues Festival, Princeton’s Adsmore House and the Badgett Theater at Grand Rivers. It’s a casual, fun group that enjoys a meal out and conversation with friends. Try a meeting and an activity. Give them your $6 and help their membership grow.
Drop off some can goods for the Food Bank even if you don’t attend. This group does a great deal of community service along with their fun meetings. Remember second Mondays at 1 p.m.
The Purple Waves Preservation Society has at least three new fundraisers. There should be at least one you’d be interested in supporting. In March, talented actor, now of Frankfort, Darrel Van Leer will present a new showing of Frederick Douglas in Madisonville.
A new trilogy of E’ton Black Heritage books will be available in the spring. If you had family here or are still a part of E’ton’s black community and would like your family featured in Book 3’s genealogy/biographies, contact one of the members of the Purple Waves.
You can see Theresa Qualls, Lynette Burns, Rev. Glenda Wade, Michael Lowery, or me. A raffle will feature an all expense escort to and from a local steak house with dinner for two. Monies raised from these will purchase supplies to refurbish the inside of the old Trinity Chapel building next to the concrete foundation of the J.W. Million School and Gym.
If you aren’t interested in these fundraisers, the group will welcome any monetary assistance no matter how small. Drive by the Trinity Chapel and see the difference in the outside. The inside is becoming as beautiful as the outside. Amazing difference in yesterday’s building condemned as unrepairable and today’s sturdy, brick structure with a new roof and floor. The city has several other buildings/houses classified as such. It’s amazing what you can do if you make an attempt to help as an individual or as a community.
If you keep up with this community, you must know there are several families who need assistance with supplies and clean-up who are physically and financially unable to do so without help. If you would like to be one of those to assist with supplies or labor, contact Rev. Cottoner, Barbara Ann Shelton or me. If you would like to be on a committee to help, you will find you are greatly appreciated.
Congratulations to two awesome, dedicated E’ton ladies. Rev. Glenda Wade was honored with the Harriet Tubman Award. Our James Larmouth Resource Lady Janet Nichols is one of four finalists (out of 150) for Remarkable Kentucky Women.
Two more deserving ladies couldn’t have been selected who give so much to us and our communities. Unbelievable accomplishments in your young lifetime — a life of service for others. For us and our children. Thanks, ladies, for making so many lives better. God surely had a hand in these many works.
