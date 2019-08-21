Donald Ethridge was honored by his coworkers and customers in late July as the former deputy clerk called it a career following 42 years in the Hopkins County Clerk's office. Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood (suspenders) came by to say goodbye to Ethridge during his retirement party. Deputy Clerks Kevin Roberts, Stacey Garst, Ethridge and Nicole Coffman also paused for a photo on his final day in the office. Also pictured with Ethridge is Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, who got a warm embrace from her longtime friend and co-worker during the celebration.
