Greetings Anton neighbors near and far. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you.
Anton has been blessed with a mild winter so far and many folks were able to travel and visit for the holidays. I hope you were able to enjoy the season with family and friends.
Community events were widely celebrated as well. Congratulations to our own Anton Volunteer Fire Department on the best decorated fire truck in the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade. The "Polar Express" portrayal was a highlight of the parade. Engineer Alan Stokes and Conductor Daniel Rowland and all their volunteers are to be commended on a job well done.
December 9 JSES CHAMPS were: June Johnson, Ryder Oglesby, Journie Patrick, Noah Utley, Jolean Gregory, Mallee-Jayda Smith Riley Reasons,Maci Moore, Aditi Patel, Laken Mattingly, Brooklyn Nelson, Molly Mithcell, Kamron Whistle and Makaiya Whitaker.
If you have Anton news or special days to celebrate in January please send some details. We need more news from Anton to keep this column going. Thanks for all your help and prayers in 2019. It has been a momentous year and I am now eleven months past liver transplant with much to be grateful for. Send news to donna.slaton@gmail.com or call 270-871-3719.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.