Are you registered to Vote? The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 7. If you aren't registered to Vote, then go to GoVoteKY.com to register online or visit the County Clerks Office. If you are registered to vote, you need to check your Voter Info to make sure it is updated with your correct name and address. You can also see your polling location.
Recently over 150,000 Kentucky Voters were removed from the voter list and put on an inactive list by the State Board of Elections, because they had not voted in the past 2 federal elections. These voters names may not be on the Precinct Voter List when you sign in to vote. Many names will be on the Supplemental Voter List, that will require extra time, to verify your info. To be safe, please check your Voting Status, before
Oct. 7, to make sure you are registered and can vote on Nov. 5th to elect our Kentucky officials for Governor/Lt. Gov; Secretary of State; Attorney General; Treasurer; Auditor; Commissioner of Agriculture; and the 1st District Kentucky Supreme Court Justice.
Get involved and become an informed citizen on the issues at FactCheck.org. Visit the candidates campaign pages for info. Don't be fooled by everything you read on Social Media or see in ads on tv. Research the issues and candidates. How will they help you and your family the most? Your vote is your voice! If you need assistance, let me know. As a History and Government teacher, I hope you will time to learn about our Constitution, our government, your rights and citizenship responsibilities with your family. Freedom isn't Free! Our Veterans fought, sacrificed and died to give you the rights and freedom to vote and live in a democracy. The world we live in today, has changed, but democracy is still worth defending! Every vote is important. Make sure, yours counts!
Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be taking a Birthplace Day Trip on Tuesday, Oct. 15th to Dickson, TN., where the Cumberland Presbyterian Church began. The public is invited to join them for an exciting time of worship with historical re-enactors, that will share what was happening in that time frame and how the founding of the denomination came about. Afterwards, they will have a fantastic lunch (dutch treat). Contact Sister Becky Zahrte at 270-978-3328 for more info. Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church also invites you to join them for services on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Sunday School; on Sunday and Wednesday evenings, for small group Bible study at 6 p.m.; and Sunday night Youth Group at 6 p.m.
The Code Red Alert Program in Hopkins County has been replaced by Smart911. The new system will allow users to personalize features that serve their needs better for all family members. The program is free. Code Red accounts will not transfer to the new system, so you must activate a new Smart911 account to receive notifications on weather, traffic and other emergencies. Go to www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/xxxxxhttp://www.hopkinscountykentucky.org/xxxxx and click on Smart911 to start your account or call 279-821-8294 for info.
Special Nebo Royalty congratulations go to Breona & Zach Adams on the birth of their son, Colton Shane, on Sept. 18th at 11:29 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs. and 8 ozs. Breona is the 2016 Jr. Miss Nebo. The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the fence repairs are $5,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974, 5 p.m. at Country Cupboard. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Oct. 7: Deadline to Register to Vote for the Nov. 5th General Election for statewide officials: at GoVoteKY.com or by 4 p.m. at the County Clerks Office. (Update youraddress/name)
Oct. 7-11: Hopkins County Schools Fall Break.
Oct. 7: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Oct. 8 & 22: Hooks & Needles, 6 p.m. at the Zahrte home. Call 279-978-3328 for info.
Oct. 17: Big Blue Madness, 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena!
Oct. 18: WHS Fall Festival & Concert with Timmy Dunn!
Oct. 20: Pastor Appreciation Day.
Oct. 31: 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. to dark at Rose Creek Presbyterian Church.
Oct. 31: Happy Halloween!
Dec. 7: Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade, 5 p.m.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go Tiffany Crick and Jenny Ramage. Tiffany will celebrate on Oct. 5. She is the mother of Breona, 2016 Jr. Miss Nebo. Jenny will celebrate on Oct. 6. She is the mother of Madison and Mason the reigning Little Miss Nebo and Little Mister Nebo. Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Oct. 2-8 Thurs. Oct. 3: Chris Winstead. Fri. Oct. 4: Kim Blue; Shane Rigney; Evelyn Dugger. Sat. Oct. 5: Jared Morgan. Mon. Oct. 7: Rebecca Wilkes. Tues. Oct. 8: Wanda Crowe.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Oct. 2-8 Sept. 25: Clark & Venus LeGate celebrated their 15th Anniversary! Oct. 4: Johnny & Gracie McKinsey.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
Get Well prayers are needed for Jenny & Mason Ramage, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families. I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net.
Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
