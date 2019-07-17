Hopkins County Fair kicks off July 23

The Hopkins County Fair will kickoff on Tuesday, July 23. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes all arena events, pageants and rides. Hot Air Balloon rides will be available at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the back gate by the arena. Charles and I really enjoyed going up in the balloon, last year. It was one of our favorite events. If you want to see a great view of the fairgrounds and Madisonville, add it to your bucket list to do.
The Miss and Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageants will begin at 7 p.m. in the Midway Building on Tuesday. The Little Miss & Mister Hopkins County Pageant is Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Pre-Teen Pageant is Thursday at 7 p.m. The Baby & Toddler Pageants will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday. I will add more fair info next week or you can visit the Fair Facebook Page for info or follow updates in The Messenger. I hope to see you at the Fair! Stop by and say hi in the lobby of the convention center.
Back to School Events:
Common Garments Ministry & Elizabeth's House is holding their annual Back to School Party on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9095 Nebo Road. They will be giving away
Free backpacks, filled with school supplies to each child attending. There will also be games, prizes, music, a bouncy house and a corn hole tournament throughout the day. Bikers for Christ will also be participating along with Health First and the Stone Family will be singing.
Concessions for sale include: drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, loaded nachos and their Famous walkin' tacos! Bring your appetite and lawn chair to enjoy a great day of activities!
The public is invited to attend. Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell).
WHS is holding their Back to School Open House on Monday, Aug. 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Ridge. Meet and Greet the WHS Team and PTO. Contact the school if you need info about class schedules and home room assignments. August 7 is the first day of school.
The WHS PTO is providing free basic school supplies to every K-8 WHS student this year. Donations are also being accepted. Area stores will have supply lists posted, but most of those items are already covered by the PTO.
Sponsors and donations are needed for the Relay Purple Prom. If you would like to help, please contact us. The event will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Madisonville City Park Clubhouse. The Nebo Royalty is also selling advance tickets for $15 or $25 per couple. We will have info available at our Relay Pageant on August 17. If you would like to get involved, the relay committee needs volunteers and teams to participate in fundraising! Please visit the Hopkins County Relay For Life Facebook Page or contact me for info. Save the Date: Friday, Sept. 13th for Relay 2019. New this year will be vendor spaces for Direct Sales Company reps. (Limit 1 per Company.) Don't miss your chance to be included.
Pageant is accepting entries for the August 17 pageant. We are looking for contestants who want to make a difference, do community service projects and participate in area events! We have divisions for all ages, even ladies 65+, including MS, Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman and boys 0-11 years. Proceeds will benefit Relay for Life. If you'd like to join our Nebo Royalty Team, let me know!
If you are a Cancer Survivor, please contact me for info about the Relay Brunch and our Pageant Survivor recognition. Help us spread the word about our events! Make it a family affair by entering the Relay for Life Sports Madness Costume Contest. The public is also invited to participate and support their favorite sports teams in a fun Costume Contest fundraiser for $15. (Cheerleadering is also a sport!) Vendor spaces are available at the pageant for direct sale companies to showcase jewelry, makeup, home décor, attire, bows, crafts and more. Opportunities are also available for hair and makeup vendors. Please like and visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info.
Top Notch Wrestling will be at the Nebo Community Center Gym, 100 South Bernard St. on Saturday, July 20. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. bell. Concessions are available.
Contact Travis and Bessie Richard for info at 270-584-2044.
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming will be September 13-14.
Activities start at 6 p.m. on Friday night and continue all day Saturday. Entry forms are now being accepted for food, crafts and direct sales vendors. Please contact Mayor Karen Lantrip or Pat Vincent if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. We are now taking entries for BBQ Teams to participate in the BBQ Competition! Jenny Ramage is looking for entertainment on both days. Contact her at 270-584-3364 for info. We also need Nebo and WHS Alumni who'd like to plan special homecoming activities. If you have any info about the Time Capsule that was done by the flag pole, please contact us. Watch our Facebook Page for upcoming announcements about sponsors, vendors, activities and events.
