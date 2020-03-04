Good morning Hopkins County. Any day is a beautiful day, some better that others. The Hardwicks hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week since my last article.
This is a little belated, sorry for that, Linda and Jimmy Larkins celebrated theire 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 19. What a special celebration, I have known these two all my life, and they are both very special people. Jimmy is a patient at Ridgewood Nursing home, and Linda lives in Madisonville, They lived on our Little Prairie most of their lives. Linda’s sister Jennifer who lives in South Florida and is a long-time friend, wanted everyone to know about this special occasion. From all the fine folks on our Little prairie — congratulations, and we wish you many blessings.
Brother John, after another surgery to get the last kidney stones removed, is doing better, modern medicine is unbelievable. A lazer can bust those things, and then mother nature takes over. Brother John has gone through a lot, so be sure to keep him on your prayer list.
I heard through the grapevine that one of my oldest friends is under the weather. Billy Herring, also another long-time friend Sue Holmes, is fighting some health issues. Others include friends Mike Martin, Mike Crick and Mike Murrah. Please add all these friends to your prayer list.
By the time you read this article, the South Middle School will have gone to the state competition in Lexington. Not to add any pressure. but these girls have won every competition they have been in this year. They are an outstanding group of hard working, dedicated young ladies. Win, lose or draw, we all are very proud of you and what you have accomplished this year.
Thanks to you, in 2019 “Hope2All” had and outstanding year. They served 17,604 friends, neighbors, and people in need. They distributed 6,007 boxes of food. A big shout out to the “Hope2All” Volunteers, without them, this would not be possible. Also a big shout out to all of you that supported the food bank. People helping people, that is who we are in Hopkins County.
This is one of many reason, I am proud to call Hopkins County home. Congratulations to everyone that made this possible.
Almost forgot, my sister-in-law, Lou Nell, will be celebrated her birthday on Feb. 28. We love you, Lou
I am working on a special project with some friends in Louisville at a Lions Club up there. They need plastic bottle caps. They are working on a project to buy a nice bench for one of the charities in their neighborhood. If you would start saving yours, when you get a bag full give me a call or email me.
Until next week, your old buddy Noel signing off.
