Good Luck to all the Nebo Royalty who are representing Kentucky at the national AmeriFest US Festival Pageant this weekend in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Arianna Barco will be passing her title as Wee Miss US to a new 0-2 year old to reign this year. Kaylin Hooten will be competing for Wee Miss US and crowing the new Humanitarian Supreme US. Brennan Laughary will be passing her title of Wee Toddler Miss US to a new 2 year old.
She will also be competing for the Wee Miss US title. Ellen Chaney and Bella Bailey will be competing for the Little Miss US crown. Addie Pharris will be competing in the Pre-Teen Miss US division. Morgan Seibert will be competing in the Miss US division. We also want to wish all our Nebo Royalty Good Luck, who are competing in the Fair Pageants.
The Hopkins County Fair runs through Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $15 and includes all arena events, pageants and rides. I hope you will stop by and say hi to me at the Democratic Party booth in the Convention Center lobby during the fair.
I will also have info about the Relay Purple Prom and the Nebo Relay Pageant to share! The Fair schedule is on their Facebook Page, in The Messenger and on my Nebo Community News Page.
The Relay Purple Prom needs sponsors and donations. The prom is a fun dance fundraiser for Relay. The public is invited. The Royal Affair will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Madisonville City Park Clubhouse. The Relay Committee and the Nebo Royalty are selling advance tickets for $15 or $25 per couple.
We will have info at our Relay Pageant. The relay committee still needs volunteers and teams to participate in fundraising! Please visit the Hopkins County Relay For Life Facebook Page or contact me for info. Save the Date: Friday, September 13th for Relay 2019. New this year will be $25 vendor spaces for Direct Sales Company reps. (Limit 1 per Company.) Don't miss your chance to be included.
The Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant is looking for contestants, cancer survivors and vendors for the August 17 pageant. We are looking for contestants who want to make a difference, do community service projects and participate in area events.
We have divisions for all ages, even ladies 65+, including MS, Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman and boys 0-11 years. Please like and visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info. Vendor spaces are available for direct sale companies to showcase jewelry, makeup, home décor, attire, bows, crafts and more. Opportunities are also available for hair and makeup vendors.
We will be recognizing survivors during the pageant, Relay Purple Prom and at the Relay Survivors Brunch on Sept. 7 and during the Relay Event on Sept. 13. Contact me for info and to be added to our VIP List. If you'd like to join our Nebo Royalty Team, let me know.
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming will be September 13-14.
Vendor entry forms are being accepted for food, crafts and direct sales. Please contact Mayor Karen Lantrip or Pat Vincent if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. We are now taking entries for BBQ Teams to participate in the local BBQ Competition! Jenny Ramage is looking for entertainment on both days. Contact her at 270-584-3364 for info.
We also need Nebo and WHS Alumni who'd like to plan special homecoming activities. If you have any info about the Time Capsule that was done by the flag pole, please contact us. Watch our Facebook Page for upcoming announcements about sponsors, vendors, activities and events.
The City of Nebo is now accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. We are also establishing a Go
Fund Me Page for donations. Donations may also be sent to the Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
The Nebo Community Center is open to the public to rent for birthday parties, showers, reunions, holiday gatherings and meetings, etc. The facility has a kitchen, meeting room, game room and full size gym. The playground and picnic shelter are free to use. Contact 270-399-1578 for info.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of VBS programs, events and photos.
July 24-27: Hopkins Co. Fair. Admission $15.
July 26-27: Dawson Springs BBQ.
July 29-31: Rose Creek CP VBS. Contact Pastor, Rebecca Zahrte for info at 270-978-3328.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Payton Harvey, Lauren Crick, Abigayle Noffsinger, Allie Kirk, Julia Blayr Bailey, DeNisa Baker, Hadley Sigers and Brooke Miller. Payton turns 12 on July 17. She is the reigning Pre-Teen Jr. Miss Nebo. Lauren will turn 14 on July 19. She is the 2017 Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Abigayle will turn 1 on July 20. She is the reigning 0-5 Months Miss Nebo. Allie will turn 2 on July 20. She is the reigning 6-11 Months Miss Nebo. Julia will celebrate on July 22. She is the mother of Bella, 2018 Ultimate Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay. DeNisa will celebrate on July 24. She is the mother of Laiken, 2015 Princess Toddler Miss Nebo and Wee Miss Toddler Kentucky Festival and Ambassador Supreme US Festival. Hadley will turn 3 on July 26. She is the reigning Baby Miss Nebo Relay. Brooke will celebrate on July 28. She is the mother of Halle, reigning Grand Supreme Little Miss Nebo Relay.
Special 65th birthday greetings go to 5th District Magistrate Billy Neal Parrish who celebrated on July 17. Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: July 17-30 July 9: Alice Parker; Courtney & Lindsey Peyton. July 11: Roger Hayes. July 14: James Hibbs. July 16: Rachel Sandberg. Wed. July 17: Sheila Hulsey; Tammie Houston. Thurs. July 18: John Sandberg. Fri. July 19: Jacob Roberts; Ron Wilson. Sat. July 20: David Brumfield; Ashley Brewer. Sun. July 21: Special birthday greetings to my brother, Dale Vincent. Christi Allen. Mon. July 22: Jesse Ayers. Thurs. July 25: Charlene Lutz Nevitt; Tonya Rickard. Sun. July 28: Janet Brown. Tues. July 30: Mike Morgan.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: July 17-30. July 8: Brandon & Kirsten Terry celebrated their 13th Anniversary! July 11: Dustin & Leah Danielle Winstead celebrated their 4th Anniversary! July 20: Bob & Elaine Capps. July 20: Duane & Teresa Burden celebrated their 25th Anniversary! July 28: Tim & Diane Durham.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
Get Well prayers are needed for James Kelley, Emma Lear, Johnny Menser, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.