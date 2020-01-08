Submitted photo
The Pennyrile Piano Teachers Association held their annual Piano Workshop on Nov. 23, at First Christian Church. Guest clinician for the workshop was Chad Floyd, DMA Associate Professor of Percussion, Campbellsville University and President of the Kentucky Percussive Arts Society. This year's theme for the workshop was "Performing with Percussive and Steel Drum instruments." Teachers and students performing were Ray Grimm, Frances Beshear and Vicki Criss. Students taking part included Chloe Shoots, Ainsley McGaw, Alex Ray, Reagan Ramsey, Carter Logsdon, Chase Brummer, Ella Logsdon, Audrey Collins, Madeline Lowbridge, Lily Solise, Sy Soriano, Holt Redpath, Bella Clemens, Ethan Clemens, Erica Blake, Justin Rodgers and Katelyn Rodgers.
