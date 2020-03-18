March 18
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11 am—2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $9 plus tax and gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at (270) 797-3421.
March 21
Discover Spring Hike
2—4 pm
Where: Mahr Park Arboretum, 642 Nebo Rd., Madisonville
Experience spring and new life on the first hike in Mahr Park Arboretum’s Spring Hiking Series. This guided hike will be led by Heather Staggs and Beverly Carrico. Meet at the Welcome Center and dress for the weather. Call (270) 584-9017 for more information.
March
25
Senior Bingo Luncheon
11 am—2 pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $9 plus tax and gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at (270) 797-3421.
March 27
Narnia: The Musical
7 pm
Where: The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Based on C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Book by Jules Tasca, Music by Thomas Tierney, Lyrics by Ted Drachman. The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable. Tickets: $12 (All Students Half-Price).
March 28
Book it! 5K Run/Walk
8 am
Where: Fitness Formula, 950 Hospital Dr., Madisonville
The Book It! 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Fun Walk is part of the Hopkins County Literacy Celebration. Everyone who participates will receive a free book! First-place awards will be given in each age group. First-place overall awards will be given in the men’s and women’s divisions. An award will also go to the school with the most participants. Registration begins at 8 am, with the race starting at 9. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/BookIt5K2020.
March 28
Narnia: The Musical
2 pm
Where: The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Based on C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Book by Jules Tasca, Music by Thomas Tierney, Lyrics by Ted Drachman. The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable. Tickets: $12 (All Students Half-Price).
March 28
Narnia: The Musical
7 pm
Where: The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Based on C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Book by Jules Tasca, Music by Thomas Tierney, Lyrics by Ted Drachman. The first and most famous story of The Chronicles of Narnia has become a musical presentation of this unique, enchanted world filled with creatures and spirits of myth and fable. Tickets: $12 (All Students Half-Price).
