Joe Sullivan, who portrays fictional cowboy Hopalong Cassidy, entertained the crowd on Tuesday, June 25, at the Hopkins County Government Center as part of a program sponsored by the Hopkins County Genealogical Society.
Sullivan was fed at Sissy's Cafe in Mortons Gap and was pictured with Diana Adams at the restaurant. Betty Cox was pictured with Sullivan in the Fiscal Court room. Sullivan gave an interesting talk to the crowd. Plans are to bring him back next summer and talk about B Westerns.
Sullivan handed out copies of Hopalong Cassidy's Creed for young people that is on his webpage. Hopalong Cassidy had several actors getting their early starts in his movies including Robert Mitchum, and George Reeves. Gabby Hayes was a late-30's sidekick and when he was with Hoppy's studio his character was Windy Hayes.
When he left the studio to appear with Gene Autry and Roy Rogers he became Gabby Hayes. Sullivan has been around the world as the character, and has been featured in conventions with Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Lash LaRue, and others.
Photo Submitted
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.