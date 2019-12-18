If you want to be a candidate or vote in the May 19 Primary, you have until Dec. 31 to meet the election guidelines. Kentucky has a closed primary system to select their party's Democratic or Republican candidates for office in the May 2020 Primary. Only voters registered in that party by Dec. 31 are eligible to vote or run for that parties nomination.
Many offices will be closed for the holidays, so make arrangements earlier in person or postmark your changes by the 31st or you can change your info or register online at GoVoteKY.com. If you are 17 and will be 18 by the Nov. 3 General Election, you are encouraged to register by April 20, because you are eligible to vote at 17 in the Primary.
The 2020 ballot races will include President, U.S. Senator, 1st Congressional District U.S. Representative, State Representative Districts 9, 12 & 15 that file at the Secretary of State's Office in Frankfort; and local races for Madisonville City Council Wards 1-6 will file at the County Clerks Office. Candidates must file by 4 p.m. on January 10 and meet age, party and residency requirements to be on the ballot. If you are interested in running for office on the Democratic Ballot or need assistance, please contact me for info.
Congratulations to Kentucky's 63rd Governor, Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who were sworn in at midnight on Dec. 10 at the Governor's Mansion. Hopkins County and Western KY will once again have a seat at the table in Frankfort. Steve
Beshear's legacy was I-69 and Andy will be building on that to include a new bridge over the Ohio River that will bring more jobs and economic development to the area.
The Nebo Royalty was well represented at the WTTL Toy Drive distribution on Dec. 7. Participating were Kaylee Coin, Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay and Central Miss Kentucky and Leslie Wink, Mrs. Nebo and Princess Mrs. Kentucky. The Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant promotes the WTTL Toy Drive as one of their community service projects.
Visit our Facebook page for details about our upcoming Frozen Relay For Life Pageant on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Good Luck to the West Hopkins Cheerleaders at State! They won the Small Division KAPOS Region 2 championship for the opportunity to compete Dec. 21 in the State Championship in Lexington. Team members are: Bethany Rakestraw, Aly McCord, Mattie Sheriday, Hayli Gipson, Riley McGee, Alissa Griest, Layla Holmes, Lilly Terry, Brooklynn Charpentier, Kayleigh Johnson, Kalli Hancock and Payton Harvey. Their coaches are Angela Steele and assistant, Christi Allen.
Can you believe that Christmas Eve is Tuesday? Do you have any special family Christmas Eve traditions like reading the Christmas Story or 'Twas the Night Before Christmas? Do you sing Christmas Carols or listen to North Pole Radio, WTTL 106.9FM, for the wonderful seasonal sounds? Do you drive around and look at Christmas lights? Be sure to check out the Lynn's lighted tractor on 41-A as you enter Nebo. Do you have a favorite Christmas movie? Charles and I enjoy watching the Santa Claus and It's A Wonderful Life! As an added treat, we also enjoy drinking hot chocolate in front of the fire watching the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies! During this holiday season, we hope you will remember the true meaning of Christmas, that "Jesus is the Reason for the Season."
Holiday Sharing Tradition
A great way to encourage sharing during the holidays is to ask your children to collect their unused toys and pack them in a red Santa Bag to put under the tree for Santa to take on Christmas Eve. This tradition will teach your children about sharing and you will have room for their new toys.
Christmas Facts and Trivia
The Poinsettia was brought to the U.S. from Mexico in 1829 by Joel Poinsett. Christmas became a federal holiday in June 1870. The first electric Christmas tree lights were used in 1895. Silent Night is the most recorded Christmas song. White Christmas is the best selling Christmas song. Rudolph was created by the Montgomery Ward Dept. Store to market coloring books. Santa originally wore blue or green suits. The traditional red suit started with the 1930's Coca Cola ad.
Remember to keep our veterans at the Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center (WKVC) in your prayers. I know they would appreciate a visit or card from you or your organization to thank them for their service and on special holidays. Send mail to WKVC, 926 Veterans Drive, Hanson, KY 42413. For info call 270-322-9087.
The City of Nebo needs your assistance to repair the Union Cemetery fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. The Cemetery Fund is maintained entirely with your donations and profits from the Nebo Fall Festival. Your support is needed to complete the job that is estimated to cost over $7,000. Donations may be sent by mail to the City of Nebo, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. We have established a Nebo KY Union Cemetery Go Fund Me Page for donations at: gofundme.com/nebo-ky-union-cemetery-fund. The City of Nebo along with Knight & Sons Monument Company is overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell). The store is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Donations are needed for toiletries, paper towels and toilet paper. The Nebo Royalty encourages you to support our community service projects.
Upcoming Community Events
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of events and photos.
Dec.-Jan. 15: 2019 Festival of Lights, 6-11:45 p.m. nightly in Grand Rivers.
Dec. 18: WHS Christmas Program.
Dec. 19-Jan. 1: Hopkins Co. Schools Christmas Break!
Dec. 25: Merry Christmas!
Dec. 31: New Year's Eve!
Jan. 1: Happy New Year!
Jan. 6: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public.
Feb. 22: Frozen Miss & Mister Nebo Relay For Life Pageant.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Aubree Dexter, MacKayla Brooke Phillips, Misty Pollard and Ellie Jo McKnight. Aubree will turn 24 on Dec. 19. She is the 2016 Miss Nebo Relay and 2015 Miss Nebo. MacKayla will turn 21 on Dec. 19. She is the 2017 Jr. Miss Nebo and SpokesModel Supreme. Misty will celebrate on Dec. 21. She is the mother of Carly, 2018 Ambassador and Princess Pre-Teen Miss Nebo.
Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: Dec. 18-24
Fri. Dec. 20: Susan Wiles Gillis.
Sun. Dec. 22: Maddie Garrett.
Mon. Dec. 23: Debbie Hobgood.
Tues. Dec. 24: Merry Christmas!
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: Dec. 18-24
Get Well prayers are needed for Randa Lynn, Dustin Ray, Dorothy Shoulders, Emma Lear, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, James Kelley, Jackie Pearce, Ron Wilson, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters. Please add a special prayer for all the relief workers, linemen and volunteers who are assisting with disaster efforts.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.