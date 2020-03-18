Meet Dodger. Dodger is a 6-month-old, 45 lb bundle of love. Dodger is great with other dogs and loves to play with his kennel-mate out in the yard. He has a beautiful personality to go with his beautiful eyes, and he’s at the perfect age to grow and learn with his furever family. Dodger would thrive in a home with other animals, kids, and space to run. He’s heartworm negative, current on vaccines, and ready to complete your family — contact HCHS today. Adoption fee is $150, which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter: @hchs_adopt Our Adoption Facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12-1 for staff lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email at hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us at 270-821-8965 or private message us with questions.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hopkins County schools closed until April 10
- Baptist Health says it's prepared for COVID-19
- Food chat: Stuck at home? Try a 'quarantini.'
- COVID-19 tests begin in Hopkins County
- Menser chosen for open council seat
- Relatives in running for Johnson's council seat
- Earlington moving forward with plans to hire police officer
- County, city officials update community regarding plans, options
- COVID-19 changes impacting virtually every business in Hopkins County
- Local officials urging calm in dealing with COVID-19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.