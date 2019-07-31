Special Congratulations go to Madison Bennett, your 2019 Miss Teen Hopkins County Fair. She is the 2016 Princess Pre-Teen Miss Nebo. Congratulations also go to Carly Pollard, who was named a top six finalist. She is the reigning Princess Pre-Teen Miss Nebo.
Special Congratulations go to Morgan Seibert on winning 1st Runner-up in the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant. She is the reigning Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo. Also participating on Tuesday evening was Cameron Pleasant. Cameron is the 2017 Princess Jr. Miss Nebo Relay. Best Wishes go to Kayleigh Ferrell, who was crowned Miss Hopkins County Fair, for a successful reign.
Congratulations to Camden and Laiken Baker, who won 1st and 2nd places in their ATV & Motorcross Race divisions at the fair on Wednesday evening. Laiken is the 2015 Princess Toddler Miss Nebo, Kentucky Festival Ambassador Supreme and AmeriFest US Ambassador Supreme.
Back to School Events:
Common Garments Ministry & Elizabeth's House is holding their annual Back to School Party on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be giving away free backpacks, filled with school supplies to each child attending. There will also be games, prizes, music, a bouncy house and a corn hole tournament throughout the day. Bikers for Christ and Health First will be participating and the Stone Family will be singing. Concessions will be available. The public is invited to attend. Volunteers are always needed at Common Garments Ministry and Elizabeth's House in Nebo. Contact Anna Beth Parish for info at 270-249-0008 or 270-871-5887 (cell).
WHS is holding their Back to School Open House on Monday, August 5 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Ridge. Meet and Greet the WHS Team and PTO Officers. Contact the school if you need info about class schedules and home room assignments.
The WHS PTO is providing free basic school supplies to every K-8 WHS student this year. Students will receive their supplies on August 7, the first day of school, in their homeroom. Donations are also being accepted.
Relay For Life:
The Relay For Life Purple Prom needs sponsors and donations. The prom is an adult, fun dance fundraiser for Relay. A Silent Auction is also planned, so donations for gift baskets and certificates are appreciated for the cause. The Royal Affair will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the Madisonville City Park Clubhouse. The Relay Committee and the Nebo Royalty are selling advance tickets for $15 or $25 per couple. We will have info at our Relay Pageant.
The relay committee still needs sponsors, volunteers and teams to participate in fundraising! Please visit the Hopkins County Relay For Life Facebook Page or contact me for info. Save the Date: Friday, September 13th for Relay 2019. New this year will be $25 vendor spaces for Direct Sales Company reps. (Limit 1 per Company.) Don't miss your chance to be included.
Entries are still being accepted for contestants and vendors for the Aug. 17 Miss & Mister Nebo Relay Pageant. We have divisions for all ages, even ladies 65+, including MS, Mrs., Modern Plus Teen, Miss and Woman and boys 0-11 years. The top 3 in each age group advance to state. Perfect for beginners and fair contestants! Open to Kentucky residents.
Please like and visit our Facebook Page: Miss & Mister Nebo Pageant or call Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578 for info. Vendor spaces are available for direct sale companies to showcase jewelry, makeup, home décor, attire, bows, crafts and more. Opportunities are also available for hair and makeup vendors.
We will be recognizing cancer survivors during the pageant, Relay Purple Prom and at the Relay Survivors Brunch on September 7 and during the Relay Event on September 13. Contact me for info and to be added to our VIP List. If you'd like to join our Nebo Royalty Team, let me know.
The 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ and Alumni Homecoming will be September 13-14. Vendor entry forms are being accepted for food, crafts and direct sales. Please contact Mayor Karen Lantrip or Pat Vincent if you'd like to sponsor, volunteer or be a vendor. We are now taking entries for BBQ Teams to participate in the local BBQ Competition! Jenny Ramage is looking for entertainment on both days. Contact her at 270-584-3364 for info.
We are looking for Nebo and WHS Alumni who'd like to plan special homecoming activities.
Watch our Facebook Page for upcoming announcements about sponsors, vendors, activities and events.
The City of Nebo is accepting donations designated to repair the Union Cemetery stone fence as well as seasonal mowing and maintenance upkeep. Estimates for the repairs are $5,000. We are also establishing a Go Fund Me Page for donations. Donations may also be sent to the Cemetery Fund, P.O. Bx 173, Nebo, KY 42441. The City of Nebo, along with Knight & Sons Monument Company, are overseeing the cemetery. Please include your contact info and family names buried there. Contact Mayor Karen Lantrip for info at 270-853-7253.
The Nebo Community Center is open to the public to rent for birthday parties, showers, reunions, holiday gatherings and meetings, etc. The facility has a kitchen, meeting room, game room and full size gym. The playground and picnic shelter are free to use. Contact 270-399-1578 for info.
Upcoming Community Events:
Check my Nebo News Facebook Page for a listing of VBS programs, events and photos.
Aug. 2: Friday Night Live, 6-10 p.m. Concert by Sister Sledge; Aug. 3: Back to School Party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Common Garments; Aug. 3: Fancy Farm Picnic, Political Speaking 2 p.m. (Watch live on KET); Aug. 5: Nebo City Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Open to public; Aug. 5: WHS Open House, 4-5:30 p.m.; Aug. 7: Hopkins County Schools 1st Day; Aug. 9-11: 36th Annual Dust Bowl, Dr. Festus Claybon Park, 593 Hopewell St. Contact Eric Logan at 270-339-0717 for info. Proceeds benefit Light of Chance; Aug. 17: Miss & Mister Nebo Relay for Life Pageant. Now accepting entries & vendors; Aug. 24: Relay for Life Adult Prom, 6 p.m. at Madisonville City Park Clubhouse; Sept. 7: Relay for Life Survivors Brunch, 11 a.m. at Hanson Baptist Church; Sept. 7: 9/11 Heroes Run, 8 p.m. Judicial Center; Sept. 13: Relay for Life, 6-10 p.m. at MCC Health Campus; Sept. 13-14: 6th Annual Nebo Fall Festival, BBQ & Alumni Homecoming; Oct. 5: WHS 45th Reunion for the Class of 1974. Check their Facebook Page for info.
Special Nebo Royalty birthday greetings this week go to Kamyrn McKnight. Kamyrn will turn 11 on Aug. 5. She is the 2017 Ultimate Grand Supreme Miss Nebo Relay. Happy Birthday to those celebrating this week: July 31-Aug. 6 Wed. July 31: Prestynn Buchanan. Sun. Aug. 4: Lynne Sisk. Tues. Aug. 6: Paul Tapp.
Happy Anniversary to those celebrating special milestones this week: July 31-Aug. 6 July 31: Damond & Tammie Houston. Aug. 6: Doug & Shannon Seaton.
We lost several loved ones, friends and neighbors in our communities during the past week and we send our condolences to their families.
Get Well prayers are needed for James Kelley, Emma Lear, Johnny Menser, Hope Miller, Rosetta Bryant, Perry Johnson, Danny Dailey and my dad, Herman Vincent and those at home, in the hospital and rest homes. Please keep our first responders, military and their families in your thoughts and prayers as well as those effected by recent flooding, storms and disasters.
I encourage you to send me your information about upcoming events, anniversaries, awards and recognition, birthdays, church, organization and school news, prayer and get well requests, promotions, retirements, reunions, vacations, etc. You can reach me at 270-399-1578 or email: patvincent@bellsouth.net Please like and follow my Facebook Page: Nebo, KY News & Community Events for more news and photos. I look forward to hearing from you and promoting great things about our community. Note: the deadline for the Nebo News is a week ahead, so please get your news to me by Tuesday to be included.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.