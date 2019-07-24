We promised that a number of streets would soon be paved in town. By now, the companies are near completion of the street and alleys on their list. Those which made it on the "list" depended on "worst" condition (and there's plenty of those) and other streets were added until all the road funds were depleted.
In the next few weeks you should see at least five houses torn down and hauled away. The first ones on the list were the most dangerous due to being destroyed by fire. The number on this list has depended on whether the city is legally able to remove the house and the amount of money in the fund.
Thankfully, we have the assistance this year of the Hopkins County Jail Community Service Program guys. If you have been to Oakwood to rest on the 1918 bench or check on the flowers, you found more damage by the deer.
Last week, we planted around 100 new flowers hoping they would not be to their taste. I'm not so sure that if we'd stuck plastic flowers in the ground that they wouldn't have eaten those. I have not been able to go as often to pull weeds or water or put plants pulled up by the deer back into the ground.
Mary Jane Yancy has been my back-up when I've been unable to go. If anyone would like to give MJ a break, we would appreciate it. Even one afternoon a week would help if you have an extra 15 minutes. If you arrive before the deer about dusk, you will find the solitude of the garden and bench lowers your blood pressure. If you go after dusk, you may find that deer standing in the middle of the garden munching tender plants may raise it a bit.
Researching E'ton history, we find both happy stories, successful individuals and tragic events. I don't know of any sadder than the early ancestors of the Metcalf and Civils families. This story begins in Clarksville with Daniel Metcalf, Sr. and his wife, Millie. In 1896, the couple had a son Daniel Jr. The family, at least by the 1930s, moved to E'ton.
I can find any information as what happened to Dan Sr after arriving here but it is thought that he died of typhoid. Dan Jr became a miner for St. Bernard and married Willie B. Civils, who attended J.W. Million and completed the 10th grade around 1925.
The couple were blessed with a daughter Margaret Marie born here two days before Christmas in 1937 and a son Major, who was born in E'ton Sept. 3, 1941, (one year almost to the day before I was born).
Typhoid has been responsible for untold numbers of deaths throughout history. In 430 BC Athens, it killed 1/3 of its population including its leader Pericles. Thucydides, his successor, fell ill but survived.
Our own Jamestown colony in Virginia is believed to have failed due to the disease. It killed more than 6,000 settlers between 1607 and 1624. It wasn't until 1838 that the English doctor Wm. Budd, who was treating a typhoid outbreak, learned that the "poison" passed from the excrement of infected individuals into water contaminating the drinking supply.
He somewhat controlled more outbreaks by isolating outhouses from water supplies. It was almost half a century later before doctors Eberth and Gaffky learned the deadly bacillus was salmonella enterica.
Even then, it was a dozen or so years later before an effective vaccine was developed for the military in Edward Wright. Soldiers at that time were more likely to die from typhoid than in combat. By 1900 the vaccine was used in London. During WW I, thanks to vaccinations, only 227 deaths were attributed to typhoid among four million American soldiers.
Inhabitants in towns like E'ton even in the 30s and 40s had little awareness the disease was spread by poor hygiene. Those who were ill were carriers as they had the bacterium in their intestines and blood. They didn't know the extreme importance of soap and water before preparing food, eating and drinking.
Chlorinated drinking water was still in the future. E'ton had at least three public wells in the early 1900s. The water which fed these wells ran under the streets and houses. Water from one well led to another. Anyone was free to draw water from the public well on E. Main (near the parking lot of the clinic) or one across the RR tracks near city hall. Three public artesian wells near the old KU power plant and two smaller ones nearby were sometimes guarded by St. Bernard watchmen.
Much of the positioning of wells explains why Daniel Jr and his wife Willie B. died the same day in E'ton on Aug. 22, 1946, of typhoid. Their son Major suffered for 15 days and his sister for 11. Four-year old son Major died less than two weeks after his parents on the 2nd of September followed by the death of eight-year-old Margaret Marie three days later. Daniel Jr's brother Terry also died of typhoid after lying ill for 12 days.
Willie B's sibling Jessie Wilton Metcalf had earlier died in E'ton of whooping cough at the age of one. Willie B was buried at Barnsley Cemetery while her husband's remains were interred in his hometown of Clarksville. Both children were buried at Oakwood. I could find little information on the three remaining children -- Manuel Marzelle (b. 1932), Marland Melony (b. 1936) and Henry Charles Metcalf (b. 1942).
However, records show that Henry moved to Indianapolis (perhaps with aunts and uncles who also moved there from E'ton). Henry completed two years of college as a computer specialist. He married three times, the last in 2005 to a college graduate/secretary.
Sadly, tragedy continue to follow the family as Willie B's father, a loader for the mines & later for the L&N, died in an accident while working for railroad in 1946. His wife Laura died in 1982 in E'ton. She had lived to see three generations of her family die of typhoid, whooping cough and a deadly accident.
A question that haunted me was realizing these individuals were not the only ones who succumbed to the deadly disease during the same few weeks. Funeral homes had to have been severely taxed trying to accommodate the deceased. Daniel Jr's funeral was handled by Teague's in M'ville and carried to Clarksville.
Major's body two weeks later was also at Teague's. Margaret Marie's arrangements were at Ross Funeral Home. Willie B's sibling Jessie was at G. Y. Tilfords. I wondered why the children were interred at Oakwood and by whom they were lain beside and why they would not be with their mother who passed two weeks prior.
Research usually results in more unanswered questions. Then the more you learn, the closer you feel to the families. What a sad reflection on today's society when so often we has care little for the deceased in our history and too often the living children in our present.
