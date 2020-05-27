PENNWS-05-27-20 LEGION img

American Legion Post 6 acknowledged National Poppy Day, earlier in May, by remembering those who have fallen and supporting those that have served the United States. Judge Executive Jack Whitefield, left, along with Legion President Sandy Omer, Poppy chairperson Terri Whitfield, and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton stood for a photo. The group was joined by poppy prince Jaxon Whitfield and poppy princess Adeline Parks. The legion said they greatly appreciate the mayor and judge-executive for their participation and contributions.

 Photo submitted by Terri Whitfield

