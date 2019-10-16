Happy Wednesday, Dawson Springs. Halloween is on October 31, but Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is celebrating on Saturday, Oct. 26, and young and old are invited to partake in the festivities.
Pennyrile's "Spooky Extravaganza 2019" kicks off at noon with a costume contest. The contest will feature awards for best costume, child and adult.
At 1 p.m., attendees can make an "It's fall, y'all" shirt. Then, at 3 p.m., Pennyrile will host their "Creepy Crawly Nature Program." The haunting hour appears to begin at 4 p.m. Trick-or-treating (Trunk or Treat), pumpkin carving contest judging, and campsite decorating judging will take place at that time. Trick-or-treating will be held in the campground until 7 p.m. Pennyrile would love to see our community set up cars trunk-or-treat style. You are invited to bring your car with candy for the kids.
The final event of the Spooky Extravaganza will be a "Spooky Hayride" at 5 p.m. Who doesn't love a hayride in the fall?
For more information, you may call (270) 797-3421. Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is located at 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road. Happy haunting.
As always, thanks for reading. Please contact me with your doings in Dawson Springs, as I look forward to your-emails, calls, and chats. You may e-mail me at KhakiRocks1996@gmail.com, text or call (270) 871-9356, or message www.facebook.com/KhakiRocks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.