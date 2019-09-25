Rose is almost 3 years old now, and has been with HCHS since November of 2018. Rose is Pitbull mix that came to us as part of a seizure of neglected animals and has been on the hunt for her furever home ever since! Rose is a super sweet girl, and loves every other dog she meets but is NOT good with cats! She's around 50 pounds of pure joy, love, and devotion -- and she's looking to give it all to you! Adoption fee is SPONSORED which includes DHPL & KC vaccinations, Rabies vaccination, heartworm check, monthly heartworm prevention (until they leave), spay/neuter, and microchip. Application process is still required to adopt a sponsored animal. Noah is a 6-month-old, male, domestic shorthair looking for his furever home at Hopkins County Humane Society. Noah weighs only 6 pounds, and this cuddly guy is such a blast to be around! This guy is a tenderhearted, old soul and he's looking for a patient and loving family to call his own! A guy like Noah will show you just how amazing a feline companion can be (if you don't already know, of course) so check out Noah today! Adoption fee is $65 which includes Rabies vaccination, spay/neuter, and microchip. There are no pull fees for approved rescues. Keep up with us, our events, our adoptable animals, etc on our Facebook page under Hopkins County Humane Society. You can also view our adoptable pets on petfinder.com under Hopkins County Humane Society. Our adoption facility is located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. We are open to the public Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (we close from 12-1 for lunch). All other days are by appointment only. You can request an adoption application via email hopkinscohs@gmail.com. Please call us 270-821-8965 or privately message us with questions.
