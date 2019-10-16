When I grew up, we had an expression "I'd rather __ than eat." You could fill in the blank with your passion.
For most guys in E'ton, it was play basketball. Mine during those early years was reading. My mom bought us a series of books from one of those salesman who came around selling kid's books/novels. They contained everything from science, fairy tales, Greek mythology, to mysteries.
Our own books weren't something we had before except for reading Alice and Jerry series in school. I was fascinated. I found that I'd rather read than eat. Fifty years later, I learned that if you had access to the internet that materials were endless. Now, I'd rather research and write than eat…or do much of anything else. During the times it was suggested I rest (post-surgery, asthma, or whatever contagious illness was "going around"), I learned if I could do nothing else, I could research for several hours at a sitting.
So this weekend, I spent hours attempting to solve a puzzle of three photographs I assumed were made one summer prior to 1898. I have seen these three countless times in various places and never realized they were made the same day at the same place. Two hang in the waiting room at Health First.
I was sharing my discovery (well, to me it was) of learning how the illusive pictures were related and how I discovered the identities of 18 St. Bernard people. The names are handwritten at the bottom of the photo, but it seemed impossible to match the names with the individuals. It was a puzzle as all the names were given in relation to the "most important" person in the picture--John B. Atkinson. It's not that I'm biased against men in beards It's more that they mostly look alike except for height and weight. I have several photos of Atkinson, but which was him?
Any of the hairy-faced dudes could have been him. Except, I finally found the clue. He was the boss. He is the center of it all with his arms crossed and appears to own the photo. He's the only one who doesn't seem stiff or impatient. Once I figured out which was he I realized all the others' positions were related to his. For example, "lady in front of him," "men to HIS right (not yours when looking at the photo)," "men to HIS left." So, now we know what these earliest of settlers looked like (at least, sort-of as most have beards). The 1st row was a little more difficult as I knew little to nothing about each. However, the end man was John Evans. As for John Evans-I have a photo or two of him in my 1875-1940 Gone But Not Forgotten series.
So, the rest was easy. It only took three hours or so. Mrs. McAllister, was said to have kept the 1st boarding house in town. I'd read of the two early mayors shown and of James Fegan, whose large stone is one of the 1st to the right as you enter Mt. Calvary Cemetery. On the stone is listed his wife Lucy and their six children who died at birth from 1877 through 1891 and one of Mary, a twin who died at ten years. The whereabout of son John Bernard is unknown. Only the name of daughter Alice who married an L&N railroader named Nicholas Max Shannon and moved to Mercer Co, W. Va after 1900 is missing from the stone. Alice died in 1949 and was buried in Virginia. At the time of this photo the sad eyed James Fegan had already lost at least six of his nine children. It reminded me of stories of my grandfather, who waited outside for the company doctor to come to the screen door and shake his head.
My grandfather, a giant of a man, would quietly walk with watery eyes to the garage to construct another tiny box
in which to place a silent son wrapped in a handmade blanket, hitch up the mule for a trip behind their old two room cabin across the way, grab a shovel meant for digging potatoes, climb onto the wagon seat, give the mule a low nic-nic sound and flip the reins. The following morning would of necessity be another dark day in the dark mines. Today, at Mt. Calvary that one stone engraved with so many names of the Fegan family is sad to view.
These three-John Evans, Mrs. McAllister & James Fegan-and the 15 others are in the 1800s photo due to John Atkinson honoring 25 year employees of St. Bernard. This meant these guys were working for St. Bernard in the 1870s. Except for J.B. Atkinson and his brother George (lying in the grass in the front of the photo) and John Evans I'm not sure there are other photos of these men. The only McAllisters I found in the census records were St. Bernard miner Charles (1831-1908) and his wife Martha (Scotland 1834-1899 St. Charles). If so, she would have died the year after this photo.
So, you know just knowing the names wasn't enough. I had to know more. I was already a bit familiar with the S. Carolina Umstead bearded brothers, who could pass for twins. Wm worked at the St. Charles mill, and Dan was supervisor of St. Bernard machinists. He's often mentioned in E'ton history as an expert electrician and carpenter, who built many of E'ton's early homes. Daniel's daughter Bertha Beal, who lived on Clark St, lived to be 101 before she passed in 1978. I checked a tad on brother William in the 1930 census and found that his daughter Bela Long (who married Jodie Long a L&N switchman) was the census enumerator for 1930. I found that an amusing tidbit as I worked for the census bureau for 15 years.
"Sim" Roberts, the engineer for #9's fan, was another miner in the photo. He was born in 1840 in N. Carolina and a pvt. in the Union Army Co # 35th Ky Inf. He applied for a Civil War invalid's pension in in 1890. He received his pension but died eight years later in 1898. So, I knew the photo was prior to December 1898. Sim's wife and children moved to Mortons, and she and at least two of her four children were buried at Old Salem. They were Mollie Price, Ida Lee Lantrip, Zack and Thomas Roberts.
Two of E'ton's mayors--John R. Evans & James R. Rash-were in the photo and were employees of St. Bernard. As much as I can figure, most mayors, councilmen, official weathermen, and marshals were employees of Atkinson during his reign. However, most in the village either worked for the mines or they worked for the L&N. Even Atkinson's son-in-law Paul Moore (husband of Mary for whom Loch Mary is named) was editor of the town's Republican newspaper so that the family decided what news was printed.
Not wanting to sound political, I'll get back to my "findings" for the weekend. The photo of the 25 year employees of St Bernard, the photo of the three Atkinson brothers (J.B., George, and Warren), and a 3rd photo of a number of beautiful ladies in white relaxing in chairs outside were taken the same day in the same location on E. Main at what is now the parking lot of Health First. In the late 1800s the lot held the residence of J.B. Atkinson and his family.
The photos were made in the front yard as each shows the two story brick house which still stands next to the parking lot. In the background of two of the photos near the street is what appears to be one of the several public wells for the inhabitants of our little village. I don't know what your passion is that you love to do more than to eat, but it must be obvious I enjoyed my weekend. And today, I accidently ran upon a photo of J.B. Atkinson and his wife skating on a frozen Loch Mary and a late 1800s photo in the Ky Historical Society digital data base entitled "Harvest--the Atkinson Clan" of the two Atkinson brothers-JB and George- and their wives and children picnicking in the woods with their horse drawn surreys nearby. That was the icing on my not-eaten cake. Bon appetite.
