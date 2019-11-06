Nov. 6
Senior Bingo Lunch
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
Nov. 7 - 10
Fall Scrapbooking Weekend
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Enjoy a spacious table to work all weekend, plus a chance to win scrapbook-related prizes. Registration fee is $30 and limited to 54 participants. For more information, call (270) 797-3421.
November 7
Innovation Station: 2019 Fall Women's Roundtable
11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street, Madisonville
Join us for our Fall Women's Roundtable, hosted by Kentucky Innovation Station. We will welcome Bonnie Young-Turley, founder of Synergy Counseling and Wellness as our guest speaker, talking one-on-one with women about her entrepreneurial journey. The Women's Roundtable is a small group, candid conversation about the journey of being a woman in business. Women business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs are coming together to discuss business challenges and opportunities. Don't do business all alone! Use this group as an advisory team and learn how to overcome the many challenges of being in business. This discussion and interaction will make you a better entrepreneur. Come join us! For more information, call 270-821-1939.
Nov. 8 - 9
Holiday Open House
Where: various businesses throughout Hopkins County
Holiday Open House is the Chamber's annual event to support local member merchants. Over 60 participants will offer special discounts and give-a-ways on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th. The grand prize for one lucky shopper will be a $250 Chamber check that can be used at any of our Chamber member businesses. We have also teamed up with Independence Bank and they will be providing 200 shoppers with the opportunity for an exclusive bag pick up. A reusable Local Love shopping tote will be stuffed with the Passport of where to shop and numerous exclusive discounts from local businesses. You might even be the lucky recipient of one of the many gift cards provided by our local Chamber members. Call (270) 821-3435 for more information.
Nov. 8 - 9
West KY Fan Con
10 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily
Where: Hopkins County - Madisonville Public Library, 425 East Center Street, Madisonville
Celebrate your favorite comic book, video game or animal character at Western Kentucky Fan Con! Enter the cosplay contest and let the kids join in the fun at the kids' animal party. Stay for fandom meetups, artists and vendors, and more, all for free! For more information, call 270-825-2680.
Nov. 9
Hunter Hayes in Concert
7:30 p.m.
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Hailed as a "force to be reckoned with" by the Huffington Post, multi-platinum selling recording artist Hunter Hayes has accumulated over 40 award nominations and wins, including five Grammy nominations, People's Choice Favorite Male Country Artist, and CMA New Artist of the Year. He recently released his first official single in three years, "Heartbreak," which Paste described as "a love-song's curveball at the traditional breakup narrative." The Louisiana-native's 2x multi-platinum debut album Hunter Hayes has accumulated nearly one billion on-demand streams in the US alone and produced multiple gold and platinum certified tracks including his 5x multi-platinum single, "Wanted." The smash hit received a GRAMMY nomination for "Best Country Solo Performance" in 2013 and became his first No. 1 single on the country airplay charts, solidifying the multi-instrumentalist as the youngest solo male artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart in over 40 years. Hayes is currently out on the road for his headlining Closer To You tour. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
Nov. 10
55th Annual Veterans Day Parade
2 p.m.
Where: Downtown Madisonville
Join us as we honor our men and women of the armed forces during the largest Veterans Day Parade in the state of Kentucky! See marching bands, color guards, decorated vehicles, horses and more. Call 270-821-9161 for information. Sponsored by American Legion Post 6 and VFW Post 5480.
November 12 Yoonah Kim - Clarinet 7:30 pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Rapidly earning recognition as a young artist of uncommon musical depth and versatility, clarinetist Yoonah Kim is a winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition. The first solo clarinetist to win CAG in nearly 30 years, this Korean-Canadian artist also became the first woman to win first prize at the Vandoren Emerging Artist Competition. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
November 13 Senior Bingo Lunch 11am - 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
November 15 Innovation Station: Crimes Against Small Businesses 2pm
Where: Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street, Madisonville
Join us we host Bruce Gadansky, COO of the Better Business Bureau. Bruce will talk about Crimes Against Small Businesses. This free class will cover various scams directed at small businesses including office supply scams, yellow -pages scams, invoice scams, and charity scams. Also includes how to protect your information, internet phishing scams and loan scams. This session provides additional emphasis on information security and protecting personal information. For more information, call 270-821-1939.
November 19 Complexions Contemporary Ballet 7pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Drive, Madisonville
Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson's Complexions Contemporary Ballet reinvent dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. With Star Dust - A Tribute to David Bowie, along with Bach 25, a thrilling night of dance is in store by one of the most athletic companies of our time. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
November 20 & 27 Senior Bingo Lunch 11am - 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
November 23 Live Music by Mike & Kate 7pm - 9:30 pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Mike Deal & Kate Martin will be performing at The Crowded House November 23rd. Come in for delicious food, good drinks, and great music!
November 28 Thanksgiving Day Buffet 11am - 7pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Clifty Creek Restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimmings. Children under five years of age eat free. Contact the restaurant at 270-797-3421 for more information.
November 29 Live Music by Corey Evitts 8pm - 11pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
Corey Evitts will be playing live music at The Crowded House November 29th from 8:00-11:00pm. Come out for delicious food, good drinks, and great music!
November 30 Open Mic Night 7pm - 11pm
Where: Crowded House, 26 West Center Street, Madisonville
The Crowded House is hosting an Open Mic Night! Contact 863-221-3120 or message them on Facebook to sign up today.
December 4 Senior Bingo Lunch 11am - 2pm
Where: Pennyrile Forest State Park, 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Rd., Dawson Springs
Meet up with friends, eat, and play bingo. Participants must be 50 years old or older, to play bingo. The lunch buffet begins at 11 am and costs $8.50 plus gratuity. Bingo starts at 12:30 pm and is free! Groups of 10 or more need to contact the dining room for advanced seating at 270-797-3421
December 6 Jaimee Paul & The MCC Singers 7pm
Where: Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, 2000 College Dr., Madisonville
Jazz vocalist, Jaimee Paul, will sing and swing in the holiday season with an eclectic mix of arrangements of Christmas classics. Paul will be joined by trumpeter husband Leif Shires & band, and the Madisonville Community College Singers. For more information, call 270-821-2787.
December 7 Winter Wonderland 12pm - 4pm
Where: downtown Madisonville
Join us in downtown Madisonville on Saturday, December 7th for our Winter Wonderland event! We will have Christmas music, free activities, free pictures with Santa, take-home crafts, food and shopping vendors, seasonal treats, a special movie twist, and more! Stay tuned for more details as we let them out! We'd like to say a special thank you to our Community Partners for making this event possible: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, Independence Bank, Baptist Health, First United Bank, Ideal Market, Riddle Insurance, Olivia Event Planning, Old National Bank, and Hancock Bank and Trust! We have free vendor spaces for anyone interested in being involved in this family-friendly event! You can email sphaup@madisonvillegov.com to get your application!
